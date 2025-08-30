4 Best College Football Bets and Player Props: Sunday Night, Week 1

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Labor Day Weekend means college football all three days. Sunday's two-game docket is a dandy. A neutral site affair in Atlanta between the Virginia Tech Hokies and South Carolina Gamecocks kicks us off, and then a renewal of the famed "Catholics vs. Convicts" rivalry takes place as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Miami (FL) Hurricanes battle in South Beach.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Day 2 of this weekend's college football marathon?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

College Football Week 1 Sunday Betting Picks

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Spread Virginia Tech

There's attrition for South Carolina that is being accounted for in this betting line, which should point a vast majority of the public toward S.C. at a shorter number than expected.

The Gamecocks lost their top-four defenders to the NFL Draft in April, and three were picked in the first three rounds. There's a high-impact loss for this group that was 13th in yards per play allowed (4.7 YPP) last season, and I don't quite trust their recruiting pipeline to guarantee another juggernaut.

Meanwhile, VA Tech has a dangerous combo of experience and rushing ability at quarterback with senior Kyren Drones. Quietly, the Hokies were 42nd in YPP allowed (4.9) themselves last season and return 10 upperclassmen as starters on that side.

The selling point (pun somewhat intended) for most here is Heisman candidate LaNorris Sellers as a dual-threat potential top pick in next year's draft. Sellers, though, struggled with consistency with 33 sacks and 7 picks a year ago. He completed just 13 passes against the Clemson Tigers but found a way to win with his legs.

I think he's a bit overvalued in this spot where the Hokies, returning more parts, might also be the stronger defense of these two.

Kyron Drones (VT) - Passing + Rushing Yds Kyron Drones (VT) Over

Though Sellers is the main event in this neutral-site clash, Drones is also looking to take a seismic leap in his final year of college.

Drones started five games as a true freshman in 2022, so he's experienced a ton of Virginia Tech football. He's never been a true vertical passer but completed a decent 60.7% of his throws last year while adding a career-low 3.6 yards per carry on the ground after a pretty bad leg injury.

As mentioned, this Gamecocks D losing Demetrius Knight Jr. and T.J. Sanders to the NFL is a huge cog in their contain up the middle, too.

A lot of this game should be on Drones' inconsistent shoulders. If he takes a leap in efficiency or returns to rushing the ball at a high level, this line could be far too low. I've got the quarterback projected for 237.3 combined passing and rushing yards in Sunday's tilt.

This also works as a sort of hedge to the Hokies' spread. If they're trailing, more drop backs than usual for Drones could be of service to get over this extremely clearable mark.

Notre Dame at Miami (FL)

Total Match Points Under

A lot of factors will have to go right for a decently high total (50.5) to not hold up for an under in South Beach.

Miami begins the Carson Beck era on Sunday, and Beck definitely showed to be vulnerable against elite pass defenses like the ones Notre Dame has consistently had in Marcus Freeman's tenure. Beck completed just 60.0% of his passes against the Georgia Bulldogs' six ranked foes. He had seven touchdowns to seven picks in those games.

The Irish are fresh off a CFP appearance after ranking 31st in YPP allowed (3.8). They return six starters but several other contributors, including three true sophomores, that got extensive work in an injury-plagued 2024.

However, Notre Dame has questions of their own at quarterback in the first game for freshman C.J. Carr. I'm not sure he'll have the luxury of a hyper-efficient run game when Miami allowed just 3.9 yards per carry (YPC) last year, which was 39th in FBS. They were much worse against the pass.

If this over is on Beck and Carr's shoulders, I'll happily slant to the other side.

Jeremiyah Love (ND) - Rushing Yds Jeremiyah Love (ND) Over

Even in a so-so matchup, there are a lot of paths for Jeremiyah Love to showcase why he's 16th-shortest in FanDuel's Heisman odds.

As a true freshman, Love only saw 31.3% of the team's total carries, which included a decent chunk to quarterback Riley Leonard. Carr is a pocket passer, which is beneficial to the tailback's projected volume in 2025. He might also take a leap in front of Jadarian Price (22.7% rush share) after proving to be the more effective back.

Volume is the angle I'm looking at in this road start for Carr. ND's rush rate (54.6%) was already 47th in FBS last year with a veteran QB that was drafted. I'm expecting a much heavier percentage of run plays in this one -- especially if Notre Dame is tracking well to cover a 2.5-point spread in their favor.

Even forecasting Love for just a 40.0% projected rush share on the season, that's an expected 14.1 carries in this environment. I've got that netting 91.3 total rushing yards even with Price (62.3) still chowing himself.

A run-heavy gameplan pairs well with the under, too.

