3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Wednesday 4/3/24

The Los Angeles Kings need to break a three-game losing streak and get back on track for the playoffs.

It's a critical time of the year and the Kings have slipped from the third seed in the Pacific Division to the second Wild Card spot. Needless to say, they need to get things going in the right direction and can get that started tonight against the Seattle Kraken.

We'll look to Trevor Moore, who is tied for the team lead with 26 goals this season, however, he's hit a bit of a goal drought recently. Over his last 10 games, Moore has a solid 21 shots on goal but just a single goal in that time.

It's a bit surprising since he's still seeing time on the second forward line and the second power-play unit. The Kraken's penalty kill is 16th (79.3%) in the league, making them as average as you can imagine.

With Moore's role intact, he should have the chances at even strength and on the power play to put one in the net.

A goalie save prop offers a bit of consistency in a rivalry matchup tonight.

The New York Rangers play host to the New Jersey Devils, in what should be an exciting game to kick off tonight's slate. This brings me to Igor Shesterkin and his save prop, a mark he has hit the over on in three of his last five starts over the last two weeks.

Shesterkin has also hit the over in this prop in both matchups against the Devils earlier this season, piling up 30 and 39 saves.

This shouldn't be a surprise since the Devils are known for keeping up the pressure on offense, as they generate 62.24 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the ninth-best in the league this year.

The Devils' calling card has been the same all year and despite them being on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, they should still look to pile on the shots tonight.

The Vancouver Canucks have a 3.49 implied goal total tonight and can easily hit that against the Arizona Coyotes.

Over the last two weeks, the Coyotes' defense has allowed the 12th-most (61.66) Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which puts the Canucks' offense in a great spot.

The Canucks offer several strong options, but I have my eye on Conor Garland, who leads the team with 30 shots on goal over the last 10 games. A role on the second forward line and the first power-play unit is about as strong as you can get, which is why he has hit this prop in seven of his last 10 games.

Coming off a loss, the Canucks need to grab two important points to secure their playoff seeding, so they should have their foot on the gas tonight.

