3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Tuesday 4/16/24

NHL Prop Bets

Win and get some help, that's what it takes for the Detroit Red Wings to clinch the final Wild Card spot.

It all starts with taking care of business against the Montreal Canadiens, just as they did last night. The Wings won 5-4 in overtime last night and need to not only win again tonight, they need the Philadelphia Flyers to beat the Washington Capitals.

Of course, they have to come away with the win and that starts with picking up some goals, which leads me to Patrick Kane. He is seeing time on the second forward line and the first power-play unit, coming in with 14 shots and 2 goals over his last five games, but no goals over his last three games.

With the Canadiens allowing the eighth-most (3.18) Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations since the start of April, Kane is in a good spot to pick up a goal and help push the Wings toward the playoffs.

With a new-look lineup, Martin Necas is in a primary offensive role tonight.

The Carolina Hurricanes are fully locked into their playoff spot and cannot move up or down. With that being the case, they are resting several of their starters, giving them a vastly new lineup.

Necas is now up on the first forward line and the first power-play unit, compared to normally being on the third forward line and the second power-play unit. This is a massive role change and he has a good matchup for a goal tonight.

Since the start of April, the Columbus Blue Jackets have allowed 2.97 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the 11th-worst in the league. Necas is a solid offensive player with 24 goals on the season while averaging 2.9 shots on goal per game.

The Vancouver Canucks still need to pick up wins to lock up the number one seed in the Pacific Division.

Having the top seed means they can have home-ice advantage in at least the first two rounds, which is plenty of motivation to play and win. They should look to keep things simple tonight against the Calgary Flames and that means getting shots to the net.

We'll turn to Elias Pettersson, who is the center on the first forward line and the first power-play unit, coming in with 22 shots on goal over his last 10 games. Since the start of April, the Canucks' offense has generated the 10th-most 63.55 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations.

They keep the offensive pressure up and with some motivation to play tonight, Pettersson should help drive the offense.

