3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Monday 4/1/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

The New York Rangers have a solid 3.68 implied goal total tonight as they look to extend their winning streak against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The matchup versus the Penguins is a good one as they've allowed 3.01 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations over the last two weeks, which is the eighth-worst in the league.

Over that same time, the Rangers have scored 2.70 Goals in the same situations, which is 14th in the league. This is a clear plus matchup for the Rangers, so we'll turn to Vincent Trocheck, who skates on the second forward line and the first power-play unit.

In his last 10 games, Trocheck has a very solid 27 shots on goal but only a single goal to show for it. He's getting legit scoring chances every single night; he just can't get a bit of puck luck on his side. This soft matchup should help him find the back of the net.

With a whopping 4.09 implied goal total, the Colorado Avalanche are expected to pummel the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

When we look at these two teams, things couldn't be more different. The Avs are a wagon and have the highest-scoring offense (279) in the league, while the Blue Jackets have allowed the second-most (272) goals this season.

They allow a ton of goals because they allow a ton of shots on goal, which is the market we are looking at tonight.

Over the last two weeks, the Blue Jackets have allowed 70.59 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the worst in the NHL. During that same time, the Avalanche have generated 75.78 Shot Attempts, which tops the league.

We turn to Jonathan Drouin, who comes in with 13 shots on goal over his last five games while seeing time on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. He has a solid role and a great matchup to jump on tonight.

With 126 points in 72 games, Nikita Kucherov is a point-machine this season.

Those 126 points put him at 1.75 points per game, an absolutely elite level of production on a nightly basis. Kucherov has 21 points in his last 10 games and with the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to secure their spot in the playoffs, they won't be taking their foot off the gas anytime soon.

Tampa comes in with a 3.68 implied goal total against the Detroit Red Wings, who are in the midst of a downward spiral and have allowed the 10th-most (2.73) Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations over the last week.

Kucherov has five multi-point outings over his last 10 games and can replicate that tonight versus Detroit.

Watch live NHL games and more with B/R Sports on Max! FanDuel customers can now get 50% off the first 6 months of the Max With Ads plan when you bet $5 on any sport via FanDuel Sportsbook. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for the latest NHL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NHL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.