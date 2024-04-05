3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Friday 4/5/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

The Buffalo Sabres have a 3.37 implied goal total against the Philadelphia Flyers, in what could be a great back-and-forth game.

Both teams are still in the playoff hunt and have plenty of motivation to play and win, which should give us a strong game environment. Over the last two weeks, the Flyers have allowed 3.11 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the sixth-worst in the NHL.

For the Sabres, they've scored the 12th-most (2.65) Goals in the same situations, so can certainly look here for some goals.

I have my eye on Jeff Skinner for a goal tonight, who comes in with 3 goals and 26 shots on goal over his last 10 games. However, all three of those goals came in the same game, so he has no goals and 20 shots on goal in the other nine games.

With time on the third forward line and the second power-play unit, Skinner should have his chances to score tonight.

On the other side of the Sabres, the Flyers are still looking to pick up wins for their playoff hunt.

The Flyers are getting desperate for a win with their current five-game losing streak and now is the time to ramp up the offensive pressure. Over the last two weeks, the Flyers' offense has generated 68.03 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the fifth-best in the league.

Owen Tippett plays a big part in that with 31 shots on goal over his last 10 games, while seeing time on the second forward line and the first power-play unit. He should be able to keep that up against the Sabres, since they've allowed the 13th-most (61.33) Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations.

The Carolina Hurricanes got roasted last night and this is a good matchup for them to bounce back.

When it comes to generating offensive chances, the Canes are always one of the best in the league. Over the last two weeks, they've generated 72.68 Total Shot Attempts in five-on-five situations, which is the second-best in the league.

This has been their calling card for many seasons, and it brings me to Martin Necas for a shot prop. Over his last 10 games, he has 33 shots on goal, which are the second-highest on the team. He also averages 3.3 shots at home this season, which is a bit higher than the 2.5 he averages on the road.

The Washington Capitalshave allowed 61.72 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the 12-most in the NHL over the last two weeks. This is a truly strong matchup for the Canes to push the offense and pile up the shots.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.