3 NBA Best Bets, Player Props and Predictions for Monday 1/5/26

NBA Best Bets for Today

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics' offense is flying, and the Chicago Bulls are unlikely to have many answers.

Over the last 10 games, Boston is first in the league in offensive rating (123.0). They're pouring in an average of 128.6 points over their last five outings, including games with 140 and 146 points.

Tonight, the Celtics can go to work against a Chicago team that is 19th in defensive rating over their past 10. On top of that, the Bulls are third in pace in that span.

In three games against teams in the top five in offensive rating, the Bulls are letting up an average of 127.0 points per game.

Boston is scoring 1.3 more points per game at home than on the road, and the red-hot Celtics can fill it up once more against a forgiving Bulls defense.

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

There are a few reasons to back the Houston Rockets to start fast tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

The biggest reason is that Houston is a really good first-quarter team. For the year, Houston owns the second-best first-quarter net rating (+16.9). They've been even better in the opening period in recent games. Over the last 10, the Rockets lead the NBA in first-quarter net rating (+23.4) by a wide margin.

Phoenix isn't nearly as good to start games, especially of late. Across their last 10 outings, the Suns are 19th in first-quarter net rating (-2.6).

In addition to that, the Suns are on the second leg of a back to back -- and it's a brutal back to back as Phoenix just played the Oklahoma City Thunder last night (and won).

These two teams played in a similar situation earlier this year. In the second game of a back to back, Phoenix hosted Houston and lost 114-92, including losing the first quarter by seven.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers

Ivica Zubac is working his way back from an injury, coming off the bench last game. It's hard telling when he'll make his return to the starting lineup and a full workload, but if that doesn't happen tonight -- in just his second game back -- his rebounds line may be a bit too high.

In his first game back last time out, Zubac logged 20 minutes off the bench and finished with seven boards.

For the year, Zubac is averaging 31.6 minutes per game, so the Los Angeles Clippers are clearly easing him back into things after his ankle injury. Maybe they'll jump him back into a bigger role tonight, but it seems unlikely Zubac pushes for 30-plus minutes already.

The expected slow pace of this game should help us, too. Over the last 15 games, the Clips are dead last in pace while the Golden State Warriors are 19th. The game's 225.5-point total is the night's lowest.

Assuming he's still on a minutes cap, Zubac should have a tough time getting to double-digit boards in his limited minutes.

