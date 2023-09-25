3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Monday 9/25/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Jon Gray, P, Texas Rangers ($8,000)

There are only three games on the main slate and most of the pitchers have high salaries, but Jon Gray is in a good spot with a nice salary.

Gray has had an unspectacular year but does have a respectable 4.55 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and a 41.0% ground-ball rate. He doesn't have the best strikeout rate at 21.3%, but a 12.1% swinging-strike rate suggests he could improve in this area.

The reason we'll want to roster Gray tonight is because of the matchup. He'll face a depleted Los Angeles Angels' lineup that has been terrible against right-handed pitching. They have a woeful 86 wRC+ and a 26.0% strikeout rate with their active roster against righties.

The Texas Rangers are the biggest favorite on today's slate, according to the MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Gray is in a good spot on the slate and may go overlooked with the other aces on the slate.

Wilmer Flores, 1B/3B/2B, San Francisco Giants ($2,900)

At age 32, Wilmer Flores is having the best season of his career.

He has a career-high in homers (22) and wOBA (.369). Flores has stuck around in the big leagues for a long time because of his prowess against lefties. That's true again this season, with a .383 wOBA and .231 ISO against southpaws.

Admittedly, he won't be facing the easiest lefty to hit tonight. Blake Snell will be on the mound for the San Diego Padres, who is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award. Snell does have a wOBA that's 30 points higher against righties than lefties in his career, so Flores still may find success with his platoon advantage.

Flores should hit the heart of the San Francisco Giants' lineup and can play three different positions. With the power he's shown this season, he'll have enough upside to warrant consideration.

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, Seattle Mariners ($2,900)

It hasn't been a banner first season for Teoscar Hernandez with the Seattle Mariners. He has seen a decline in his wOBA, ISO and wRC+ from his previous three seasons.

It's not all bad for Hernandez. He still has 26 home runs and seven stolen bases. He's made better contact than what his rate numbers suggest -- he has a 49.8% hard-hit rate and a 14.1% barrel percentage. This is also why his expected slugging (xSLG) (.480) and expected wOBA (xwOBA) (.342) are both higher than his actual slugging (.449) and wOBA (.325).

Hernandez will face Justin Verlander tonight. Verlander has been good but not dominant this season, especially against righties. He's allowed a .315 wOBA and .185 ISO against them this year. That's to go along with a poor expected FIP (xFIP) of 4.63.

This is a critical series for Hernandez and the Mariners as they try to get into the playoffs. He'll likely get a nice lineup spot and is definitely a bat to target in lineups tonight.

