3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target for Tuesday 9/26/23

Hitting on value plays in MLB DFS on FanDuel can make or break a lineup on any given day, but locking in strong performances with some of baseball's star players provides the backbone for any good DFS lineup.

These stars rightly come with high salaries as they usually live up to expectations and have the ability to outclass their peers at their position.

Here are three studs to target for Tuesday's main slate.

All advanced statistics come from FanGraphs. All projections via numberFire.

Kevin Gausman, SP, Toronto Blue Jays ($11,100)

Admittedly, Kevin Gausman has sputtered some over the season's final month, but he still has been prolific in the broad scheme of things. On the year, he carries a 31.4% K rate through 30 games started, which makes him worth a DFS selection anytime he takes the baseball. Even better, his Toronto Blue Jays are currently in line to make the postseason via Wild Card spot No. 2.

Gausman will see the division rival New York Yankees on Tuesday evening. The Jays will have the benefit of playing at home, and should bring a charged crowd given that they have yet to officially clinch a playoff spot.

Back to Gausman; he is facing the Bombers for his fourth time in 2023. They met head-to-head as recently as last Wednesday (Sept. 20th) wherein Gausman fanned 10 Yankee hitters. Overall, he has averaged 57.0 points this year on FanDuel when pitching versus New York.

numberFire is quite high on Gausman north of the border tonight. Per their FanDuel DFS projections, the 11-year MLB veteran is estimated to score 39.8 points (tonight's high) in what may be his final start of the regular season.

Additionally, the Yanks show a slate-floor run projection (3.48) at numberFire; feel good about Gausman on a night where options on the mound are limited.

Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox ($3,900)

The Boston Red Sox are no longer fighting for postseason contention in 2023, but they still boast a lineup worth looking at from a DFS perspective. In a home game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Rafael Devers is a slugger that jumps out at me.

At the hitter-friendly confines of Fenway Park (Baseball Savant gives America's oldest active MLB venue the second-highest park factor score over the past three years), numberFire projects Devers to contribute 14.2 points on FanDuel. Respectively, the is the best figure of any third baseman tonight.

When sizing up Tampa's starting pitcher for Tuesday, righty Zach Eflin (3.30 SIERA in 2023), it may feel like a daunting matchup at first. But trust, Devers has fantastic lifetime numbers against Eflin. The Red Sox third baseman is 5-for-8 with two homers and three RBI when facing Eflin head-to-head.

Through the length of the current season, Devers is carrying a whopping .511 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching. Simply, I love this matchup at home for him.

Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks ($3,700)

The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in the thick of a contentious National League Wild Card race. As it is now, the D-backs are tied for the second Wild Card position, sitting just one game above potential elimination. Basically, Arizona will need to leave all efforts on the diamond over the final week of the 2023 regular season.

Tonight, the "Serpientes" are in the Midway to take on the Chicago White Sox. Considering that Chicago is going with Jose Urena (0-6 record, 5.49 SIERA in 2023) on the mound this evening, a hitter like Ketel Marte stands out as a high-upside DFS rostering selection. Marte is hot right now, yielding a scorching 1.350 OPS and .500 batting average over his past four games.

With a platoon advantage, Marte is in a spot to thrive on the Southside. numberFire projects the second baseman to produce 15.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday evening, which is the highest figure of any infielder on the main slate.

Marte has been one of Arizona's most reliable options in the batter's box this year. Also, he typically receives the benefit of hitting behind eventual NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll, whose speed presents many dynamic situations. In a fun pairing, Marte and Carroll are tied for the 2023 National League lead in triples (9).

Transparently, I fully expect Marte -- who has a .363 wOBA on the year -- and the D-backs to be in an offensively favorable situation tonight.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.