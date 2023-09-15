3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target for Friday 9/15/23

Hitting on value plays in MLB DFS on FanDuel can make or break a lineup on any given day, but locking in strong performances with some of baseball's star players provides the backbone for any good DFS lineup.

These stars rightly come with high salaries as they usually live up to expectations and have the ability to outclass their peers at their position.

Here are three studs to target for Friday's main slate.

All advanced statistics come from FanGraphs. All projections via numberFire.

Tarik Skubal, SP, Detroit Tigers ($9,800)

Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers have a date in the Southland tonight, taking on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. At 67-79 overall on the year, Detroit doesn't have much to play for, but Skubal has looked sharp since returning in July from a flexor tendon injury -- that is certainly good news for the 313.

Making his 13th start of the season, Skubal has produced a lively K rate of 30.2% in 2023 while also doing well to limit major damage; he is allowing just 0.43 homers per 9 innings.

Considering he is taking on a Halo side without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup (who has not played since September 3rd), Skubal is in a favorable spot. The Angels are striking out at a clip of 9.25 times per game right now -- third-worst rate in the AL.

Compared to the rest of today's starting pitchers, Skubal yields the very highest FanDuel DFS projection, according to numberFire. With both sides in this one on the cusp of mathematical playoff elimination, I like the young Tiger hurler.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros ($4,200)

Two-time World Series champion Jose Altuve has played only 51% of the season for the Houston Astros in 2023, missing time early in the year from a hand injury. Fast-forward to now, and the slugging second baseman has smashed six home runs for a 1.052 OPS over the past 11 games.

Altuve and the 'Stros are visiting the Kansas City Royals this weekend. Given that Houston is just 0.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers for their division's lead with 15 contests left to play (Houston is priced at -190 odds to win the AL West at FanDuel Sportsbook entering Friday), the Astros must keep their foot on the gas. First up, they will see K.C. starter Zack Greinke.

Per numberFire, Altuve is expected to be the third-most productive DFS option at second base tonight with 14.3 points. He holds the platoon advantage over Greinke, and the two MLB vets have matched up for 28 lifetime head-to-head at-bats. In that split, Altuve is showing a .357 batting average with a homer.

Altuve is displaying a sizzling .400 wOBA, which would be the second-best mark of his 13-year career if the season concluded today. Additionally, his OPS against right-handed pitching is .971 in 2023.

Mike Yastrzemski, OF, San Francisco Giants ($3,500)

Before yesterday's rainout in Denver, I was a major supporter of Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants taking on the Colorado Rockies. Considering that Thursday's projected starting hurlers -- righties Logan Webb and Chase Anderson -- were simply moved to today, I still believe Yaz is in an advantageous situation to do damage.

With an added lift from Coors Field's elevation, Yastrzemski shows a nighty projection of 17.8 FanDuel points on numberFire -- the largest on the slate for any offensive player. Having played the majority of his MLB career in the NL West, Yaz visits the Rox with some regularity. In 30 total games at Coors, he has compiled 10 homers, 32 RBI, and a 1.076 OPS in the ballpark.

Over the past week, Yastrzemski is as hot as any hitter in MLB. His OPS is at 1.563 through his most recent six games, hitting safely in 18 of his past 21 at-bats -- that is scalding. Additionally, Yaz is operating with a career-best Statcast hard-hit rate (46.6%), something that should translate well in the Mile High.

As expected, the Giants show the largest estimated run total of Friday's slate (6.71), according to numberFire.

Like Houston mentioned above, San Francisco is still in a respective pennant race. However, the Giants enter Friday in a three-way tie with Arizona and Cincinnati for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Boys from the Bay know every contest carries heavy ramifications from here on out.

