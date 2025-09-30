3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 5

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 5

Joshua Karty, Rams

Matchup: vs. 49ers

For starters, Spencer Shrader is the K1 through four weeks, averaging 13.8 fantasy points per game, but he's still available in over half of Yahoo! and ESPN leagues. In Week 5, the Indianapolis Colts have a 27.0 implied team total as nearly touchdown home favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders, so Shrader should continue to be productive. He's the top add if he's still out there.

If Shrader isn't an option, chances are you can still snag Joshua Karty, who's in the 8-10% roster percentage range on those sites. Following a 2.0-point clunker in Week 1, Karty has scored 9.0, 17.0, and 10.0 fantasy points over the past three weeks while being attached to a Los Angeles Rams offense that's up to eighth in our schedule-adjusted rankings.

The Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football and presently show the week's fourth-highest implied team total (26.0).

Thus far, Karty is a solid 8-for-10 on his field goals and 10-of-11 on extra points. He ought to get his share of opportunities kicking for the home favorite, and it can't hurt that this matchup also projects to play at the slate's fourth-fastest average pace.

Chad Ryland, Cardinals

Matchup: vs. Titans

The Arizona Cardinals don't have a super exciting offense, but we should have plenty of confidence in them this week versus the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are proving to be perhaps the league's very worst team, ranking 32nd in adjusted offense and 29th in adjusted defense. Their struggles have led to them having an NFL-worst -69 point differential, making them one of just four teams with a point differential worse than -35 alongside the Cincinnati Bengals (-58), New Orleans Saints (-55), and Cleveland Browns (-46). Not exactly great company.

Given the above, Arizona is the week's second-highest favorite (-8.5), which should set up kicker Chad Ryland nicely.

Ryland has scored exactly 10.0 fantasy points in three of the first four weeks, knocking in 8-of-10 field goals and nailing all his extra points. Against an opponent performing poorly on both sides of the ball, Ryland could be in line for a very busy afternoon, and kicking in a dome never hurts.

The Cardinals' kicker is widely available across fantasy sites and is most notably under a 1% roster percentage on ESPN.

Jason Myers, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Buccaneers

Veteran kicker Jason Myers is sitting on the waiver wire in 95% of Yahoo! leagues, yet he's scored 8.0, 9.0, 17.0, and 14.0 fantasy points thus far. In fact, he's the overall K3 through the first month of action.

The Seattle Seahawks have been a middle-of-the-pack adjusted offense (14th), so it's fair to wonder whether Myers can keep racking up the points, but this isn't a bad spot to keep things rolling as a home favorite (24.0 implied team total) over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Myers has hit 9-of-11 field goals, which includes going 3-of-4 from 50+ yards, and he's converted all 12 extra points. The 34-year-old has a career 85.5% career FG percentage, so we can feel pretty good about him having good-to-great accuracy going forward, as well.

