3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 2/4/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

Coming off consecutive defeats, the Washington Capitals are hoping to get back on the winning track on Tuesday night. Standing in their way are the defending champion Florida Panthers, who are looking to make it three straight wins.

Moneyline Washington Capitals Feb 5 12:08am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Analytically, the Caps remain a top threat. Washington has posted an expected goals-for rating above 60.0% in three of their past six. They continue to do their heavy lifting on offense but have been on a terrific defensive stretch. Opponents have been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in five straight, yielding a tidy average of 7.4 per game. As expected, they’ve allowed just five goals at five-on-five over that stretch while holding three of those opponents scoreless.

An increase in scoring has precipitated Florida’s three-game winning streak. The champs have tallied 14 goals over that modest span, with nine coming at five-on-five. Pointing the lens further back, they’ve recorded 28 goals over their last seven, resulting in an 11.7% shooting percentage at five-on-five and across all strengths. Moreover, that puts them three points above their usual standard.

We’re anticipating a cooling-off period as the Panthers’ metrics return to normal range. That gives us an edge in backing the hosts in this Eastern Conference battle.

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Ottawa Senators are the only team tonight skating on the second night of a back-to-back. They’ll look to build off last night’s win over the Nashville Predators and get past the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Ottawa’s most recent efforts have been truly exceptional. Over their last two games, the Sens have outplayed their opponents by producing a cumulative 70.6% expected goals-for rating. Altogether, they’ve out-chanced their opponents by a 19-to-10 margin in high-danger chances and a 49-to-25 margin in scoring opportunities. Even though the Sens are skating on consecutive nights, we anticipate another elite showing in Tampa Bay.

Part of the reason is also attributed to the Lightning’s recent ineffective stretch. Tampa Bay has been outplayed in three of its last four, with deteriorating defensive metrics. Two of the previous three teams they’ve faced have eclipsed 10 quality chances, with the Bolts getting out-chanced in both contests.

We see value on the Sens. Ottawa is playing its best hockey of the season and should have no problem maintaining that momentum against the Lightning.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues

For the foreseeable future, there will continue to be bad blood between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues. Infamously, the Blues offer-sheeted two of the Oilers' top prospects this past offseason, with Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway jettisoning to loftier contracts. The Oilers got the better of St. Louis in Edmonton, but we expect the Blues to return the favor on Tuesday night.

Moneyline St. Louis Blues Feb 5 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The defending Western Conference Champions have been mired in a recent slump. Edmonton has lost two straight and has had less success creating opportunities. Over their last three games, they’ve totaled 28 high-danger chances (9.3 per game) while being held to fewer than nine in two of those outings. Compared to their 11.4 average in the seven preceding games, the Oilers are faring much worse in the attacking zone.

Those problems are likely to persist for at least one more game. St. Louis has embraced a more stout defensive system. Over their last 10 games, the Blues have held their opponents to an average of 8.3 quality opportunities per game, with none of those opponents exceeding nine chances.

There’s nothing Broberg and Holloway would like more than knocking off their former teammates. Thankfully, they’re backed up by solid defensive metrics, which should perpetuate the Oilers’ recent slump. We give the edge to the Blues in this one.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NHL game taking place February 4th through 6th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!