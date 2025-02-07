3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Friday 2/7/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

Moneyline Edmonton Oilers Feb 8 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It’s been a busy week for the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. Both teams will play their third game in four nights on Friday, albeit with the Avs coming in on the second night of a back-to-back. That puts them at a disadvantage against the high-octane Oilers.

Scheduling notwithstanding, Colorado isn’t the same team on the road as they are at home. Over their last five home games, they’ve held their opponents to a combined 36 high-danger chances (7.2 per game). Conversely, four of their past seven foes on the road have produced at least 10 quality chances.

Edmonton will be ready to exploit those defensive shortcomings. The Oilers have gone north of 10 high-danger opportunities in five of their past eight, including four of six home games. Moreover, they’re earmarked for positive regression after posting a cumulative 0.973 PDO over their last four games.

The final nail in Colorado’s coffin is its goaltending deployment. Backup Scott Wedgewood is the projected starter but doesn’t possess the faculties to limit the Oilers’ attack.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings

Moneyline Los Angeles Kings Feb 8 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Kings have been making their presence felt lately. LA has rattled off wins in consecutive games and is looking to continue its reign versus the visiting Dallas Stars on Friday.

These past two wins have been long overdue for LA. The Kings had put forward some of their best efforts of the season in the preceding five contests but had just one win to show for their efforts. Since then, the Pacific Division contenders have outplayed the last two teams they’ve faced while out-chancing them 18-10 in quality chances.

Dallas is trending in the opposite direction. The Central Division competitors have been outplayed in two straight and three of five. But even their above-average performances have been less than stellar. Altogether, the Stars have compiled a 47.8% expected goals-for rating, with negative relative metrics across the board.

The Kings have been operating efficiently lately. LA has scored 10 goals over its last two, with eight of those coming at five-on-five. Dallas doesn’t have the answer, leaving the Kings with an edge.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

Two Metropolitan Division rivals -- on the outside looking in -- take to the ice at Madison Square Garden. Winners of two in a row, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in an intra-divisional clash.

While the Rangers have rattled off wins in two straight, they remain an underwhelming analytics team. New York has failed to out-chance their opponents in high-danger chances in either of those two outings, contributing to a dismal 39.3% expected goals-for rating. That’s par for the course this season. The Rangers continue to rank among the worst in most analytics categories, encapsulated in their 23rd-ranked expected goals-for rating.

Pittsburgh's record doesn’t reflect it, but the Pens remain an above-average analytics team. So far this season, they’ve compiled the 14th-best expected goals-for rating, a benchmark that has climbed higher with their most recent performances. Across its last five outings, Pittsburgh has produced a 57.1% expected goals-for rating, a stretch that consists of only two wins.

The Rangers’ chances of winning aren’t as great as the betting line implies. On that basis, we see an edge in backing the Penguins in this spot.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



