3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 10/27/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins

Just looking at this game on paper, it's a close one. One team, though, plays a more sustainable brand of hockey to me.

The St. Louis Blues are eighth in the NHL expected-goals-for percentage (52.7 xGF%), and the Pittsburgh Penguins are ninth (52.5 xGF%). They get it done in very different ways. Pittsburgh is currently top 10 in expected goals per 60 minutes (3.63 xG) but bottom 12 in xG allowed per 60 (3.29).

Meanwhile, the Blues are 11th from the bottom in expected scoring (3.06 xG) but 4th defensively in limiting expected goals (2.73 xG per 60). The Pens give up 13.1 high-danger chances per 60; St. Louis gives up just 10.6.

I think Pittsburgh's approach is a dangerous way to live -- especially when Tristan Jarry posted negative goals saved above expectation (GSAx) for two seasons before this resurgent 2025-26 campaign...so far.

I'll take the Blues in what figures to be a contest in a game where their chances should be plentiful.

Perhaps Dylan Holloway can cash one of those chances.

Holloway's time-on-ice average (19:09) is quite healthy despite being listed on St. Louis' last scoring line. He's a floater who will pitch into duty with other combinations late, and he earns a promotion to the team's top powerplay unit when the Blues have the man advantage.

The former first-round pick seems to be a candidate for positive regression as he's got just a single goal on 16 shots this season. A year ago, the winger scored on every 6.85 shots he took. Jarry and the Penguins could be the optimal target to get him going in the right direction.

FanDuel Research's NHL player projections expect 0.50 median goals from Holloway on Monday, implying closer to +154 odds to score.

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

Both of these squads are overperforming in the goal-scoring column, so we'll play an under in Ontario.

The Boston Bruins have mustered 3.19 goals per 60 minutes, but their xG rate (2.94 per 60) is much lower. The same can be said for the Ottawa Senators, whose top-12 scoring rate (3.29 goals per 60 minutes) should be below the league average (2.94 xG per 60 minutes). Outside of David Pastrnak, there's not a ton of shotmaking to keep these marks above their regressive indicator, either.

The defensive component here is okay. Boston's hefty rate of xG allowed (3.56) is likely due to their aggressive style when Jeremy Swayman (0.84 GSAx/60) is reliably cleaning things up on the back end. Ottawa's Leevi Merilainen gave up seven goals in his only start this year, but his career GAA (2.60) is solid enough for a date with a Bruins team that doesn't have an elite offense.

Overall, these are two top-14 teams in scoring with a listed base total of 5.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. That's typically a sign oddsmakers believe worse days are ahead for their skaters.

