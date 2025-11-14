3 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 11

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 11

The Los Angeles Chargers' offense is in a good spot this week at the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I like these +115 odds for Kimani Vidal to score a touchdown.

Vidal has become the clear top back for the Bolts. Last week, he handled a season-best 93% snap rate after playing 74% and 72% the snaps in the previous two games. He's recorded 23 and 25 carries in two of the past three weeks, and he scored one TD in each of those high-volume contests. He's racked up nine red-zone carries over the last three games.

The Chargers are a 3.0-point road favorite versus the Jags and are -106 to go over 23.5 points. Vidal's rushing attempts prop is set at 17.5, so he's expected to be heavily involved. As such, Vidal to score at +115 odds is my favorite touchdown bet of Week 11.

Christian Watson hasn't wasted any time becoming a key figure in the Green Bay Packers' aerial attack, and he has a delightful matchup this week versus the New York Giants.

It's hard to feel good about Green Bay's offense right now after they've scored a total of 20 combined points the past two weeks. But a date with the G-Men helps a lot as Big Blue is fourth-worst in defense, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. They're allowed the fifth-most receiving yards per game to WRs (165.1).

Watson made his season debut three games ago and has posted single-game snap rates of 56%, 66% and 82%. The 82% clip last week led the Packers' wideouts by a good margin in a game where Romeo Doubs exited early and Matthew Golden didn't play.

Both of those receivers have a shot to play this week, but even if they suit up, Watson's big-play ability is enticing. He's already gotten eight deep targets, notching five gains of at least 20 yards.

Kyle Pitts hasn't exactly shown a nose for the end zone this season, scoring just once. He's in a good spot to make some noise this weekend, though, and can touch paint again.

Pitts will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, and Carolina is having a tough time with tight ends, surrendering the sixth-most receiving yards per game to the position (70.4).

Despite the lack of TDs, Pitts is getting plenty of run, logging snap rates of 92%, 95% and 92% the last three games. He's also seen 21.4% of the Atlanta Falcons' targets inside the 10-yard line this season.

With Atlanta sporting a 23.0-point implied total and playing indoors against a meh defense -- 22nd overall by our metrics -- Pitts can find the end zone for the second time in 2025.

