3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 4

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our NFL projections as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 4

Nico Collins had his first big game of the year last Sunday, catching 8 of 11 targets for 104 yards. The Houston Texans will return home this weekend to host the Tennessee Titans, and we can look for Collins to post north of 80 yards.

Nico Collins - Alt Receiving Yds Nico Collins - Alt Receiving Yds Nico Collins 80+ Yards +124 View more odds in Sportsbook

As you could guess, Collins' market shares are awesome. He's running 78.5% of the routes and seeing a team-leading 29.1% target share, 42.6% air yards share, and 3.3 downfield targets (10-plus yards) per game.

Christian Kirk returned from injury last week, meaning C.J. Stroud is now armed with a viable non-rookie pass-catcher past Collins. Kirk (8) and Collins (11) paced the team in targets last week, and Kirk's return should continue to open up lanes for Collins.

The Titans are a fairly soft matchup, as they rank 22nd in schedule-adjusted pass defense and have coughed up the 11th-most targets, 4th-most catches, 4th-most yards, and 5th-most yards per route run to opposing wide receivers.

The main reason to back Collins, though? Houston plays their home games indoors, and the Collins-to-Stroud connection has been lethal at the venue. Collins is averaging a massive 98.1 receiving yards in home games with Stroud under center. He reached 80-plus yards in 9 of 15 games (60.0%) in the split, but these +124 odds imply only a 44.6% probability.

The 0-3 Texans need a win this Sunday. Look for Collins to make his mark.

Drake Maye can run the ball, but the market still has his rushing prop set at a low-ish benchmark.

Drake Maye - Rushing Yds Drake Maye Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Maye is averaging 35.4 rushing yards across 14 career starts for the New England Patriots. He's surpassed 25.5 rushing yards in 10 out of 14 games, which suggests this prop comes at a value.

The sophomore handled 10 carries for 31 yards in Week 2 before turning 7 carries into 45 yards in Week 3. There's no reason to suspect his production will stop. New England still has meh pass-catching options, as Hunter Henry leads the team in targets (22) and yards (165). Maye's got a decent offensive line and is scrambling at the eighth-highest rate among QBs who have played three games.

This matchup against the Carolina Panthers is decent, as well. A season ago, the Panthers surrendered the eighth-most attempts and 12th-most yards to opposing QBs. They are giving up +0.05 expected points added per carry to signal-callers this season, too.

Our NFL projections forecast Maye to earn 35 yards on the ground this Sunday.

Keon Coleman has earned only 46 total yards across his last two games, in part because the Buffalo Bills haven't had to pass the ball all that much. But Coleman's got arguably the best role among Buffalo's pass-catchers, and I want to target his receiving prop at what I'd deem a buy-low number.

Keon Coleman - Receiving Yds Keon Coleman Over Sep 28 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Coleman leads the team in route participation rate (73.3%), target share (18.6%), air yards share (27.8%), and downfield targets per game (2.7). He paced the team in routes run in both Week 1 and 3.

The Bills will host the New Orleans Saints in a game that's showing a giant 15.5-point spread. But the Bills have a 31.5 implied team total and will have to gain big yardage in the first place if they are to command a huge lead. The Saints have a 29th-ranked adjusted pass defense and are letting up the seventh-most yards per catch (13.7) and ninth-most yards per route run (1.77) to wide receivers.

Even if Josh Allen sleepwalks through this one and gets the starters rest by the fourth, this line is set low enough for Coleman to clear it in no time. Plus, there's a world where the Bills -- who haven't drawn a legit matchup since Week 1 -- let the Saints stay competitive for longer than they should.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.