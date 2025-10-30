3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Dolphins

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Ravens at Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Lamar Jackson will return from a three-game absence just in time for a Thursday Night Football match against the Dolphins. Zay Flowers has to be pretty happy to have his QB back, and I think we'll see that connection pick up right where it left off.

Zay Flowers - Receiving Yds Zay Flowers Over Oct 31 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through four games with Lamar under center, Flowers notched an 85.8% route participation rate en route to a team-leading 29.5% target share and 32.2% air yards share. Zay picked up 74-plus yards in three of those four games, even erupting for 143 yards in the season opener.

Miami comes in with a 22nd-ranked rush defense and 31st-ranked pass defense, per our schedule-adjusted NFL rankings. This is a great matchup for Flowers, and he figures to be heavily involved if the Ravens are to live up to their 30.5 implied team total.

Even though Baltimore is favored by 7.5, Miami's offense could put up a strong enough fight against a meh Ravens defense to keep this game somewhat competitive. The Dolphins scored 34 points last week and have posted 27 points in all three of their home games this season. Our NFL projections are way above market here, forecasting Flowers to record 90.7 receiving yards tonight.

Isaiah Likely made his season debut in the same game where Lamar went down with a hamstring injury, so the duo has yet to connect. I think that changes tonight based on the friendly matchup.

Isaiah Likely - Receiving Yds Isaiah Likely Over Oct 31 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dolphins have been particularly sacrificial to opposing tight ends. Miami's letting up the second-most targets per route run and the most yards per route run to the position. Likely leads Baltimore's tight ends with a 52.3% route rate across the last three games. Last season, he posted 26-plus yards in 9 of 16 games alongside Lamar.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Isaiah Likely +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Isaiah Likely Any Time Touchdown at +250 odds could be worth a look, too. Despite Mark Andrews commanding 15 red zone targets a season ago, Likely still managed to earn 13 red zone targets through his 16 games and scored six times. Plus, the Ravens could name their number tonight.

It's been a messy, messy season for the Dolphins. De'Von Achane has been the one constant.

De'Von Achane - Rushing + Receiving Yds De'Von Achane Over Oct 31 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Achane has one of the strongest workloads in the league, one that has him averaging 13.4 carries and 6.3 targets per game. Since Tyreek Hill went down, Achane is up to 18 touches per game.

Here's a look at Achane's total yardage output in each of his eight games: 75, 122, 91, 102, 46, 150, 98, and 91 yards. Dating back to last season, he's averaging 101.4 scrimmage yards and posted 91-plus yards in 12 of 19 games alongside Tua Tagovailoa. At home in this stretch, he's up to a massive 119.2 yards per game and posted 100-plus yards in 8 of 10 contests.

The Ravens check in with a 26th-ranked pass defense and 30th-ranked rush defense. They have gotten some key defensive players back from injury, so there's a real chance this defense is better than what the numbers say right now, but that still doesn't mean they are a unit to fear. For this prop's sake, it doesn't hurt that Achane's touches are fairly game script proof thanks to his heavy involvement in the passing game and his big play ability.

FanDuel is running a $2M Touchdown Jackpot for Thursday Night Football! Use the token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Ravens vs. Dolphins game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.