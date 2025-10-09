3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Eagles at Giants

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Eagles at Giants on Thursday Night Football

Week 6 kicks off with an NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Giants. Philadelphia is favored by 7.5 points and the total is down at 40.5.

New York is missing both Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, so Jaxson Dart is working with limited resources. Theo Johnson should be busy.

In two games alongside Dart, Johnson has caught 9 of his 12 targets for 50 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's tied with Wan'Dale Robinson in target share (20.3%) and leads the way with 2.5 downfield targets per game in that span.

The Eagles are a tough matchup as is, so going at them without two of your top receivers is less than ideal. There's a reason Dart has +158 odds to throw for 200-plus yards despite his team being a heavy underdog, though it's all the more reason for us to expect a high-target game for Johnson.

Our NFL projections forecast Johnson to pick up 41.2 receiving yards tonight.

Saquon Barkley handled a taxing 482 touches (second-most in NFL since 2000) across the regular season and playoffs in 2024. There was never really a doubt that he'd come down to earth in 2025, but he's had a particularly snail-like start to this season. Saquon could finally erupt in Week 6.

Saquon is averaging a tame 3.2 yards per carry and hit a low in Week 5 when he turned just six carries into 30 yards in a loss to the Denver Broncos. There's a ton working in his favor this evening, however.

The Giants come in with a 31st-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense. They've coughed up a whopping 5.6 yards per carry (second-most in NFL) and +0.07 expected points added (EPA) per carry (second-most) to the running back position.

We've seen Jacory Croskey-Merritt (82 rushing yards), Javonte Williams (97), and Omarion Hampton (128) all have huge performances on the ground against New York this season. Saquon looks to be next up, and it doesn't hurt that the Eagles are expected to enjoy a positive game script as 7.5-point favorites.

Cam Skattebo has a really strong red zone role, so I like the rookie to score at +155 despite low offensive expectations for the Giants.

Since Week 2, Skattebo has played 79.2% of the red zone snaps and earned 62.5% of the red zone carries, along with a 11.1% red zone target share. He's handled a massive 16 red zone carries (seventh-most among all RBs) through five games, though it's amounted to just two scores.

Skattebo should continue to handle the lion's share of New York's red zone carries, even with Tyrone Tracy Jr. set to return tonight. The Eagles are a tough matchup, but defenses sometimes struggle in the short week and there's a chance Jalen Carter (shoulder) sits tonight. Skattebo is my favorite touchdown bet for the Giants, and you can also get Jalen Hurts Any Time Touchdown at -130 odds.

