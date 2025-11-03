3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Cardinals at Cowboys

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Cardinals at Cowboys on Monday Night Football

The Cardinals will meet up with the Cowboys for a contest that's showing an awesome game environment thanks to a close spread (3.0) and week-high over/under (53.5).

Jacoby Brissett is set to start his third straight game for Arizona, and Trey Benson remains out on the IR, meaning we could see plenty of Zonovan Knight tonight.

Knight has played a backfield-leading 47.5% of the snaps and earned 25 carries across the last two games. He's handled a team-high seven red zone carries in the last three games, scoring twice in that span. Knight is expected to start tonight with Emari Demercado and Michael Carter serving as the backups.

The Cowboys rank 31st in schedule-adjusted rush defense and are letting up the fifth-highest red zone scoring percentage (68.8%) in the league.

Considering the Cardinals are -115 to tally over 25.5 points, getting their lead rusher to score at +135 odds is intriguing.

Javonte Williams is in the midst of a comeback campaign with the Cowboys. The over on his rushing prop might be my favorite bet for this game.

Williams is netting a strong 5.1 yards per carry and +0.03 expected points added per carry this season. Dallas has fought from behind in two of their last three games, but Williams rushed for 76-plus yards in five of the other six games. On the season, he's averaging 79.1 rushing yards per game, and he's popped for 85, 97, and 116 rushing yards across three home games.

Arizona's defense ranks 10th against the run, but Williams has netted 4.7 yards per carry across three matchups versus top-12 rush defenses in the league. More importantly, the spread and total favor Williams' output. The Cowboys have a whopping 28.5 implied team total and are expecting to hold a lead per the 3.0-point spread.

With those sky-high offensive expectations in mind, it's easy for me to support an average night on the ground for Williams. Notably, he's averaging a massive 108.3 rushing yards across the four games where the Cowboys posted at least 28 points.

A Dak Prescott bounce-back season has meant huge plays for CeeDee Lamb.

Taking out a Week 3 contest where he left in the opening quarter due to injury, Lamb has reeled in a 29-plus yard reception in each of his four games this season. In fact, Lamb has cleared this prop in 11 straight games where Prescott was under center for the duration of the contest.

Safe to say he has an awesome track record in this arena, and we should expect more of the same tonight. Beyond a game script that spells big plays, the Cardinals' defense ranks just 20th against the pass. Lamb sports a team-best 28.0% target share and 40.4% air yards share across his four full games this season.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that Prescott and Lamb are playing this one at home and indoors.

