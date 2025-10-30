3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Ravens at Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Ravens at Dolphins Betting Picks on Thursday Night Football

The return of Lamar Jackson combined with a pair of poor defenses point to a high-scoring affair in Miami. This is also a critical game for a 2-5 Ravens team that can't afford many more losses if it wants to turn its season around, so it's unlikely they overlook the Dolphins.

By numberFire's metrics, the Ravens rank 30th in schedule-adjusted defense while the Dolphins are 27th. Baltimore and Miami have given up the third-most points per game (30.0) and sixth-most points per game (26.9), respectively.

This has contributed to the over hitting in 5-of-7 Ravens games and 5-of-8 Dolphins games, meaning the over is 10-5 across their combined games in 2025. And we have to remember -- the overs have hit in the majority of Baltimore games despite Lamar making just three full starts; the Ravens scored 40, 41, and 30 points in those weeks and were fourth in adjusted offense over that span.

Admittedly, Miami has been a below-average offense, but last week's 34-point outburst on the road against a solid Atlanta Falcons defense is encouraging for a team that has screamed bad vibes all year. Despite losing Tyreek Hill midway through Week 4's win over the New York Jets, the Dolphins have scored 24 or more points in four of the past five games, and we might not need them to do even that much if Jackson and company are rolling.

Further, while the Dolphins have a lousy offensive line (31st in PFF's latest rankings), Tua Tagovailoa should have more time to throw than usual against a weak Ravens pass rush. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Baltimore's defense has the fifth-worst QB pressure rate (28.0%) and third-worst sack rate (3.2%).

In all, both sides should be able to move the ball on offense without much trouble, giving us a path toward the over despite this high total.

Despite their losing record, the Ravens were extremely cautious with Jackson's recovery, as his hamstring injury came way back on September 28th in Week 4. That's given him roughly a month to heal up, and between that and him practicing in full this week, we should feel pretty confident in Jackson playing up to his normal standards on Thursday -- including his typical contributions as a runner.

Since Baltimore brought in Derrick Henry ahead of the 2024 season, Jackson and Henry have played 23 games together (including last year's playoffs). Over that span, Jackson has exceeded 33.5 rushing yards in 18 of those 23 games. Jackson averaged 53.8 rushing yards per game last season, and he's averaged 59.2 per game over his career -- averages that sail way over this line.

In 2025, Jackson has logged 70, 13, 35, and 48 rushing yards in his four games, and that last mark came despite missing the fourth quarter due to the aforementioned hamstring injury. The 13-yard rushing performance was likely due to a lopsided win over the Cleveland Browns, as Jackson rushed just twice and has otherwise logged six-plus carries in each of the other three weeks. Jackson averaged a hefty 8.2 rush attempts per game in 2024, which was actually low for him, so we've likely witnessed the floor of his rushing usage so far in 2025.

While the Ravens could ultimately win big over a team like the Dolphins, I don't expect this to get completely out of hand with Baltimore playing on the road on a short week, and unlike Cleveland's lifeless offense, Miami's attack at least has a pulse.

Particularly in a matchup where we're expecting fireworks on both sides, Jackson should be active with his legs and hit this over. There's naturally some risk that the previous hamstring injury leads to Lamar running less often, but that's baked into this line as 33.5 is far lower than the outputs we've usually seen from him. Our NFL projections forecast Jackson for 50.7 rushing yards.

The Dolphins rank 32nd in adjusted pace and 26th in pass rate over expectation, but a likely negative game script should force them to air it out and play a tick faster. This will give Jaylen Waddle an opportunity to have a big outing.

Since Tyreek Hill was lost for the year in Week 4, Waddle has brought in 110, 95, 15, and 99 receiving yards over the last four games. The 15-yard outing feels like a bit of an outlier, too, as that was in a total Miami collapse against a tough Cleveland defense where Tua threw three picks. That kind of outcome is unlikely versus a far less dangerous Ravens D.

In terms of market shares, Waddle has earned a 22.5% target share and a massive 49.9% air yards share over this Hill-less span, and if we throw out that disastrous Cleveland loss, those marks bump up to a 25.3% target share and 53.9% air yards share. He's averaged a sky-high 5.3 downfield targets (10-plus air yards) per game in this sample -- 5.7 if we exclude the Browns loss -- giving him a clear path to chunk plays.

Our projections peg Waddle to notch 74.7 receiving yards.

