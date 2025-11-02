3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Chiefs at Bills, Week 10

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs at Bills Betting Picks

Unders come in two fashions. One is inept offense, and that's -- obviously -- not the case for Patrick Mahomes versus Josh Allen.

The other, though, is a real risk for these two teams. Both should be able to run the ball over the other, limiting opportunities the quarterbacks have for big plays and chewing clock. By now, you've likely heard Buffalo has struggled with the run. They're 26th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted rankings in that department.

However, the better running team here is also the Bills. They're 2nd on offense in that same category, and the Chiefs are 17th as a rush D. They've masked that in recent weeks with gigantic leads against poor teams.

It's hard to bet against the Chiefs, but that has to be the formula as to why the Bills are short home underdogs. They have the ability to control the clock, protect their defense, and keep things close. That formula trends under -- especially at this elevated total (52.5).

James Cook is a huge reason why they can do that.

Cook's prop (75.5) is well below his season rushing average (107.6), and I just mentioned the Chiefs are just a slightly below-average rushing defense. On that surface, this prop seems wildly undervalued.

After a preseason holdout, the tailback has rewarded Buffalo with a career year in rush share (54.0%) while averaging 1.78 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c), per NFL's Next Gen Stats. That's best in the NFL of running backs averaging at least 10.0 carries per contest.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 91.6 median rushing yards from Cook in a contest where oddsmakers aren't expecting the game script to work against him. Cook managed 87 yards in a completely negative script two games ago against the Atlanta Falcons even if it does, though.

It'll be interesting see how the Kansas City backfield shakes out in this new world without Isiah Pacheco (knee).

Pacheco was injured late in the fourth quarter on Monday, so we didn't get a lens into how Kareem Hunt's split with Brashard Smith might look. I still have to think it'll heavily favor Hunt when he's played a 34.2% snap share to Smith's 16.8% so far.

More early-down passing work could be coming Hunt's way even if Smith (2.3 targets per game) is established as a pass-catching option on designed looks, and we'll see if they trust the rookie in pass protection. Pacheco is vacating 2.1 targets per contest, and at least half of that might go to increasing Hunt's 1.1 looks per game.

Buffalo is ninth in targets per route to the running back position (21.4%), so work could be there for both of them. Our projections expect 8.8 median receiving yards for Kareem on 1.4 catches, so this prop seems just a smidge low.

