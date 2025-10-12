3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for 49ers at Buccaneers, Week 6

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

49ers at Buccaneers Betting Picks

Prior to last week, Baker Mayfield had failed to eclipse a 55.0% completion rate in two of Tampa's four contests. He torched a completely injured Seattle secondary with an 87.9% rate, and I want to fade that performance.

Mayfield's weaponry is in trouble this week, too. Chris Godwin (leg) suffered a different leg injury in Week 5, joining Mike Evans (hamstring) and Bucky Irving (shoulder) on the sidelines for this game. The 49ers are in a very different injury state off the mini-bye on the defensive side. Unlike the team's injury-plagued offense, Robert Saleh's guys are at relative full strength other than the long-term absence of Nick Bosa (knee).

With that the case, Saleh has completely turned around this unit that collapsed down the stretch in 2024. San Fran is numberFire's 15th-ranked overall defense with a top-15 ranking against both the run and pass. They're allowing just 5.1 yards per play (10th in the NFL).

Frankly, if San Francisco can scheme a way to eliminate Emeka Egbuka, where are the Bucs consistently turning for offense? Tampa has topped 24 points just twice all season, and they needed multiple 70-yard plays to do it against an Philadelphia Eagles team in disarray. I trust Saleh to keep Baker's limited cabinet under this key number.

It's frankly unbelievable that Mayfield has kept a clean sheet in four of his five starts.

That's not even a statement on his perceived talent level as much as he's making mistakes that have been dropped or otherwise gone unpunished. The top-five quarterbacks in the NFL in turnover-worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus (PFF), are Jake Browning (11), Geno Smith (10), Spencer Rattler (10), Tua Tagovailoa (8)...and Baker Mayfield (9). He's coughed it up just once.

Though a 7.4% big-time throw rate (per PFF) makes up for those potential errors, it's a dangerous way to live. San Francisco hasn't been an elite team in takeaways (5), but their 10th-ranked pass defense can step in front of a Mayfield errant pass.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections forecast 0.72 interceptions for Mayfield against the Niners, implying closer to -106 odds for one if correct.

Even forecasting the Bucs to struggle a bit offensively, this line for Cade Otton is too low.

If Saleh has been up at night configuring ways to stop Egbuka, Tampa Bay will have to go somewhere else with the ball. Their starting tight end is a decent choice. Remember, Otton averaged 4.2 catches per game last season as Evans and Godwin both missed extensive time.

That was before he deemed "the second coming" at wideout wearing #2 arrived, but the former Washington Huskies standout is still very much an option. He's run 78.7% of the Bucs' routes; no other tight end is north of 7.5%.

San Francisco has let up the sixth-most targets per route (22.2%) to the tight end position. That's led to the eighth-most targets (39) overall. They're probably thrilled to let Otton get little chunks of yards in the middle of the field if it means stopping the explosives -- which is exactly what they did to Puka Nacua (season-low 8.5 yards per catch) last week.

FDR projects Otton for 3.49 receptions on Sunday. I believe there's a smidge of value at plus money.

