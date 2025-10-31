3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 10/31/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Nuggets at Trail Blazers

Through five games, the Portland Trail Blazers are playing at the second-fastest pace in the league. While early-season metrics don't always stick, the Blazers were 11th in pace in the second half of last season, so I think we have something here.

A fast-paced affair sets Nikola Jokic up for a massive night on the stat sheet.

Last season, Jokic played 20 games against the top-10 pace teams in the league. He averaged an absurd 56.9 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and went over 49.5 PRA in 15 out of 20 games in the split.

The Joker has posted a triple-double in four straight games to start the season and could be due for positive regression in some respects, as he's gone just 16.7% on his three-point tries and is netting a league-high 17.0 potential assists per game.

The cherry on top? A Denver Nuggets group that is primed to pull off their fair share of blowouts this season is favored by just 4.5 points in this road match against the Blazers, which should ensure that we see plenty of Jokic in this one.

Raptors at Cavaliers

We've never known Scottie Barnes to be a knock-down three-point shooter, but he's made two-plus triples in four straight games.

Barnes has gone 11 for 20 from behind the arc this season, good for a 55.0% three-point percentage. It'd be impossible for him to sustain that clip season-long, though there is something to be said when players -- especially younger players -- transform their shot in the offseason. And when you start seeing those threes go in, you've earned yourself a greener light. It's no mistake that Barnes hoisted up seven three-point attempts (and made four of them) his last time out after enjoying long-range success in his previous games.

The Toronto Raptors will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Cleveland ranks 11th in pace and have coughed up the 3rd-most made threes and 6th-most three-point attempts through five games. So,while there's a chance Barnes' early-season numbers are nothing more than a fluke, I can support him to make a pair of threes at +140 knowing he could be primed to should plenty of 'em tonight.

Pelicans at Clippers

We heard all about Zion Williamson's offseason transformation and were immediately met with two straight big games for the big man. But then the New Orleans Pelicans got blown out their last time out, limiting Williamson to just 11 points and zero rebounds through 26 minutes.

Should we back Zion in a buy-low spot tonight?

Williamson posted 36 and 37 combined points and rebounds (PR) in his first two games. He was aggressive as can be, averaging 19.5 FGA and 14 FTA in that two-game span. It's nice to see he possesses a super high ceiling from a shot volume standpoint.

Last season, Williamson averaged 31.8 PR per game and cleared 28.5 PR in 19 of 30 games. Notably, he posted 28-plus PR in 19 of 24 games from January on.

There's a chance we're getting a bit of an injury discount here considering Williamson sat out two games ago and returned with a dud performance, but he's not listed on an NBA injury report that loves to list players as questionable, so I'm not overly concerned there.

As for the matchup, the opposing Los Angeles Clippers have been flukey in the early going and could let the Pelicans stay in this game for longer than they deserve.

