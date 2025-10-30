3 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Thursday 10/30/25

On Thursday, there are four games taking place across the NBA, with the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks matchup being a nationally televised contest.

Collin Sexton More Than 22.5 Points + Assists

After logging 17 minutes off the bench in his Charlotte Hornets debut, Collin Sexton has joined the starting lineup amid the injury to Brandon Miller over his last three appearances. As a result, Sexton has earned 26-plus minutes in each of his last three outings, and he's made the most of his increased playing time by averaging 19.7 points per game and 5.3 assists per game on an efficient 69.1% effective field-goal percentage.

When it comes to achieving more than 23-plus points-plus-assists, Sexton has reached that mark in each of his three starts for the Hornets. While the Orlando Magic are still a strong defensive group (sixth in adjusted defensive rating), Orlando is 25th in free throw rate allowed (33.4%), and both the Magic and Hornets are playing at top-seven paces, so Sexton should have plenty of opportunities to score and dish out assists in this one.

Ryan Rollins More Than 16.5 Points + Assists

Entering the new campaign, Kevin Porter Jr. was slated to be the starting point guard for the Bucks, but he suffered an injury in the team's opener against the Washington Wizards. With Porter sidelined, Ryan Rollins has joined Milwaukee's starting five, and he's excelled in his new role through his first three starts this season.

Aside from Rollins registering 22-plus points-plus-assists in back-to-back starts, he's averaging 10.0 potential assists per game in his three starts, and his usage rate climbed to 27.3% in the Bucks' most recent contest. Even though the Warriors aren't an elite matchup and Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to have the ball often, Rollins has a great chance to contribute in the points and assists categories again if he can remain out of foul trouble on Thursday.

Jimmy Butler More Than 18.5 Points

I'm willing to say that Jimmy Butler won't continue to knock down 57.1% of his threes like he has through his first five games this season. However, Butler knows when to pick his spots to score, and he's averaging 21.4 points per game -- which would be the most he's averaged since the 2022-23 season.

Across his first five starts this year, Butler has posted more than 20 points in four of them, and he produced 21 points in his most recent appearance despite not attempting a single free throw. Along with expecting Butler to get to the charity stripe more than once on Thursday, the Bucks are 22nd in mid-range field goal percentage allowed (47.6%) and 18th in free throw rate allowed (30.1%), so this matchup sets up well for Butler's strengths.

