3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 2/26/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

Following yet another win, the Detroit Pistons are now on their longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season. During the seven-game winning streak, Detroit has yet to beat a team on the level of the Boston Celtics. In fact, six of the seven previous opponents had losing records.

The playing field could be somewhat evened as Jrue Holiday (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Al Horford (toe), and Luke Kornet (personal) were all absent from Tuesday's 10-point win over the Toronto Raptors. The status of Porzingis, Horford, and Kornet are all up in the air as of Wednesday morning, but Holiday's status seems hopeful after resting on Tuesday night.

With that said, Boston could have one of its key defenders back as Holiday boasts a 110.0 defensive rating. Of course, this holds weight against the Pistons -- who lean on scoring from guards Cade Cunningham (25.8 PPG) and Malik Beasley (16.5 PPG). Led by their elite defensive backcourt, the Celtics are an intriguing cover after going 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last six.

Boston's defense is plenty good enough to cause some issues for the Pistons, for the unit has the fifth-best defensive rating. Detroit leans on the paint attack with the seventh-most points in the paint per game and the ninth-highest shot distribution at the rim (via Dunks & Threes). The Celtics give up the 13th-lowest shot distribution at the rim and the 10th-fewest points in the paint per game. While Boston is better at defending the three, this is still plenty good enough to bring the Pistons down to Earth.

Additionally, Detroit struggles to defend the three, giving up the 13th-highest three-point shot distribution and 9th-most three-point makes per game. This is always bad news against Boston, which shoots and makes the most three-pointers per contest. Over the Celtics' last 10 games, they logged 48.8 three-point shots per game in their six covers. When Boston failed to cover the spread in 4 of the last 10, it attempted only 44.5 threes per game.

Getting enough three-point looks against the Pistons isn't much of a worry. In two head-to-head meetings this season, Boston averaged 20.5 three-point makes and 50.5 three-point shots per game while averaging 126.5 PPG. As this PPG average suggests, the Celtics should do plenty to contribute to the over, as well.

Both teams are in the top half of field goal attempts per game, suggesting the pace of play could pick up. While Boston is still solid in paint defense, this is still the weakest part of its defense, which plays into the Pistons' hands. We can't ignore Detroit posting 124.8 PPG over its last 10, which is far above its season-long average of 114.2 PPG (12th-most). Plus, we already discussed why the Celtics should be able to live from the three-point line.

DRatings' game projections have the two combining for 230.4 total points, pointing to over the 226 total.

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks snagged a 98-86 win over the Miami Heat, vaulting Atlanta above Miami for the eighth spot in Eastern Conference standings. Will the Hawks further separate themselves with a rematch on Wednesday?

In the previous win, Atlanta held the Heat to a putrid 32.1% field goal percentage (FG%) while they shot 7 of 40 from three (17.5%). This kind of shooting probably won't keep up, but I can't ignore the Hawks' solid perimeter defense. Miami makes the 11th-most threes per game and attempts the 10th-most three-pointers per contest. Due to playing at the 2nd-quickest pace, Atlanta allows the 14th-most three-point attempts per game. However, shot distribution gives us a better picture with the Hawks giving up the 13th-lowest three-point shot distribution.

The Hawks also dominated the paint battle in Monday's meeting, totaling 58 points in the paint to the Heat's 38. This isn't unusual, either, as Atlanta totals the fourth-most points in the paint per game while the Heat average the ninth-fewest. To make matters worse, Miami also allows the 13th-most points in the paint per game. Similar to Monday's best NBA bets, I'm targeting the Hawks moneyline once again.

Atlanta didn't win the offensive rebounding category Monday, which is something it should have an advantage in. It has the 13th-highest offensive rebounding percentage compared to the Heat carrying the 5th-lowest mark.

Miami also had Bam Adebayo active in the last matchup, but he's questionable with a calf injury tonight. Adebayo averages 10.0 rebounds per game (RPG) and 112.5 defensive rating. The interior battle will only become an even larger issue if Bam cannot go.

