3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 4/3/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Milwaukee Bucks at Team Philadelphia 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks might be without Damian Lillard indefinitely, but they still have enough firepower to do damage against a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team on Thursday.

Over their last two games, the Bucks have notched 124-plus points in each contest while averaging 128.5 points per game in that small sample against the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns -- who are both 19th or worse in adjusted defensive rating.

As for the 76ers, they are 26th in adjusted defensive rating (117.1), and they've given up 125-plus points in 6 of their last 10 games. The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez should have no issues generating easy baskets in the paint as Philly is 30th in effective field goal percentage allowed (57.1%) and 28th in rim field goal percentage allowed (65.8%).

Entering Thursday's matchup versus the 76ers, the Bucks are third in effective field goal percentage (56.5%), seventh in rim field goal percentage (66.4%), and first in three-point percentage (38.4%) on the offensive end of the floor. Milwaukee has tallied 123-plus points in each of their previous three meetings against Philly this season, and with the 76ers amid a nine-game losing streak, I'm expecting the Bucks to have no issues racking up points on the road.

Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are doing their best to finish the regular season on a high note and earn a spot in the playoffs, extending their winning streak to six games on Wednesday after handily defeating the Boston Celtics on the road. During their current six-game winning streak, the Heat boast the best offensive rating (126.6) in the league in that span, scoring 118-plus points in five of their last six.

Following their impressive victory over Boston, Miami will face a Memphis Grizzlies squad that operates at the fastest pace in the NBA, which has led to them posting the fifth-best record to the over (44-32) this season. While the Grizzlies have lost four in a row and have fallen to the eighth seed in the Western Conference, they are still sixth in adjusted offensive rating (117.0) and ninth in effective field goal percentage (55.4%).

Over their last 10 games, Memphis has been involved in 7 contests where there has been 229-plus total points scored. Ahead of Thursday's tip off between the Grizzlies and Heat, DRatings is forecasting a 118.5-115.0 score in this matchup, which is more than enough for the over to be achieved.

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers surprisingly have a chance to make a late-season push for a spot in the play-in tournament, but I still see value in the under in their impending bout against the Toronto Raptors.

In their last 10 contests, the Trail Blazers are 12th in defensive rating (113.8) while allowing the 9th-fewest points per game (112.3).

On the other hand, the Raptors have been one of the best defensive teams in basketball across their last 15 games, producing the second-best defensive rating (108.5) in that span. Both of these teams are also 23rd or worse in both adjusted offensive rating and effective field goal percentage, so this could be a defensive battle.

Additionally, both of these teams are dealing with notable injuries, and the Raptors have also been resting players down the stretch due to not being in playoff contention.

Given the inefficient offensive metrics for the Trail Blazers and Raptors -- along with how their defenses have been performing recently -- points could be at a premium in Thursday's contest.

