3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 10/31/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

If you were hoping to see star-studded backcourts for the Atlanta Hawks-Indiana Pacers matchup, look away. Alongside Tyrese Haliburton missing the season from an Achilles injury, Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), and Obi Toppin (foot) are all out. Atlanta's injury report isn't nearly as long, but it will be missing Trae Young (knee).

Considering Indiana's injuries paired with favorable matchups for the Hawks in shot distribution, I like the road favorite to cover. On offense, Atlanta has been leaning on the 11th-most points in the paint per game while carrying the 8th-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes). This category should only be elevated without Young's 5.2 three-point attempts per game. Meanwhile, the Pacers are tied for permitting the 10th-most points in the paint per contest and surrender the 7th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

For Indiana, it has the 13th-highest shot distribution from three-point land while attempting the 7th-most three-point shots per contest. The Hawks' perimeter defense has been solid, though, ceding ninth-lowest three point shot distribution and the fourth-fewest made triples per game. The Pacers' offense has simply looked lifeless thus far, carrying a 47.3% effective field goal percentage (second-lowest) paired with holding the third-worst offensive rating.

With a clear advantage in shot distributions on both sides of the court, give me Atlanta to snap it's three-game losing streak against the spread (ATS).

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

While the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers are both in the top 11 for the league's quickest paces, the under for tonight's lofty 239.5 total has my attention. Cleveland could be without several key scorers as Darius Garland (toe) is out while Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (hand) are questionable. Sam Merrill has enjoyed a terrific start for the Cavs, posting 17.3 points per game (PPG) while shooting 51.4% from three, but he will also be absent from a hip injury.

Among Cleveland's top five scorers thus far, Evan Mobley (18.4 PPG) and De'Andre Hunter (15.7 PPG) could be the only active players. However, neither player has been efficient with Mobley holding a 41.7% field goal percentage (FG%) while Hunter carries a 36.6% FG%.

Furthermore, Toronto holds opponents to the third-fewest three-point attempts per game and the sixth-lowest three-point shot distribution. Most of the Cavaliers' offense has come from beyond the three-point line, averaging the fourth-most three-point shots per contest and the second-highest three-point shot distribution.

While Cleveland could be without several key players, its best defender Mobley will still be available. He carries the third-shortest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year (+1500) and is the heartbeat of this interior defense that allows the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game. This translates to shot distribution, too, for opponents post the eighth-lowest shot distribution around the rim against the Cavs.

The Raptors tout the 13th-highest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 4th-lowest mark from three. They also record the sixth-fewest three-point attempts per game compared to the fourth-most points in the paint per game. I still trust one of the NBA's best interior defenders. Allen could play with his questionable status, and a healthy frontcourt should seal the deal for limiting Toronto's paint success.

In line with the under hitting in three consecutive Cavalier games, I expect the trend to continue on Friday night.

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers matchup is like the one good piece of candy in your trick-or-treat bag as it features a clean injury report, while our first two matchups had a long list of bad apples. As expected, the Pelicans' defense has remained a problem -- leading to a 0-4 start. The Clippers have yet to find their groove with a 2-2 start while carrying a 1-3 record ATS.

New Orleans has allowed 123.0 PPG (eighth-most) paired with opponents sporting a 57.3% effective FG% (third-highest). This defense isn't really generating confidence anywhere. The perimeter defense is an issue across the board by permitting the fourth-highest three-point shot distribution and the third-most three-point attempts per game.

Initially, the Pels' interior defense doesn't look too bad thanks to allowing the 13th-lowest shot distribution around the rim. However, it still hasn't prevented opponents from racking up points in the paint (sixth-most per game). This defense can essentially be attacked in anyway, giving Los Angeles a path to a high point total.

While the Clippers have the sixth-lowest shot distribution around the rim, they're shooting 71.6% at the rim (second-highest). With New Orleans allowing paint points in bulk, this is the first of several worries. Los Angeles also has the 14th-highest shot distribution from three while the Pelicans give up the 4th-highest shot distribution from beyond the arc.

Ultimately, New Orleans holding the fifth-worst defensive rating gives me enough confidence to back L.A. for over 116.5 points -- especially with the Clips carrying a 55.8% effective FG% (11th-highest).

