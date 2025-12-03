3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 12/3/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have been getting shredded by centers this season, and now they face one of the best centers in NBA history.

This is a smash spot for Nikola Jokic, and he's a comical -165 to record a triple-double. He's going to cook the Pacers, and as long as this game stays competitive -- 7.5-point spread -- I like him to snag at least 14 boards.

Indiana has given up the seventh-most rebounds per game to centers (15.4), and they're 22nd in rebound rate overall. The combination of Jay Huff and Isaiah Jackson just isn't going to be able to do much to slow Jokic, who is coming off a 20-rebound effort last time out.

All the boxes are checked for Jokic to have a monster night, and over 13.5 boards is my favorite way to take advantage.

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey is another star player in a dream spot as the Chicago Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets, and I'm intrigued by Giddey's triple-double odds.

Brooklyn is next to last in defensive rating, and Chicago is playing at the league's second-fastest pace. The Nets are also allowing the fifth-most assists per game to PGs (9.4). When you combine all of those things, it sets the stage for Giddey to put up big numbers.

Giddey is averaging 20.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. He's been particularly lethal at home, producing 22.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists per night in the split.

With an 8.5-point spread, blowout risk shouldn't be too much of a concern as Chicago is 25th in net rating (-7.1) over the last 10 games. If Giddey gets his full minutes, he should at least flirt with a triple-double, which makes these +230 odds appealing.

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons are playing some good ball, especially defensively, and that puts me on the under for their clash with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Total Points Under Dec 4 1:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last five games, Detroit is eighth in defensive rating while ranking just 18th in offensive rating. For the season as a whole, they're second in defensive rating and 13th in offensive rating.

Milwaukee is right around the league average in both offensive rating and defensive rating. However, they're playing at the ninth-slowest pace, including the fourth-slowest pace over their last five games.

Two of Detroit's past three games with ended with 219 or fewer points. Just one of the Bucks' last five games has gone over 230.5 points. I think those trends hold tonight, and I am backing this Central Division matchup to go under 230.5.

