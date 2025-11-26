3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/26/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball has been in a shooting funk. A clash with the New York Knicks should give him a chance to snap out of it.

For the year, Ball is averaging just 2.6 made threes per game while making only 28.6% of his shots from deep. Over his career, Ball has shot 36.1% from three while hitting 3.0 treys per night, including 3.6 per game a campaign ago.

The Knicks let up a lot of three-point tries. New York is surrendering the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (46.0%). They're giving up the seventh-most made threes per game to PGs (3.6).

Ball has torched New York from three over the last two seasons, averaging 5.6 makes on 10.3 attempts per game versus the Knicks across three games in that time.

With Ball due for positive regression from beyond the arc, the Knicks' defense will likely give him plenty of looks tonight and could be just what he needs to get going.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

There aren't too many matchups where we can get Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at odds this close to even money to be the top points scorer. A date with Anthony Edwards is one such matchup. With Edwards facing an elite OKC defense, give me SGA to be the top scorer in tonight's Western Conference showdown.

While anything can happen, this market is priced as a two-player battle between SGA and Ant (+300). The next-shortest odds belong to Julius Randle and Chet Holmgren at +800.

SGA is averaging 33.2 points per game for the year while Edwards is at 27.8. Shai is scoring at that clip in spite of seeing 30 or fewer minutes in six of his past seven outings due to the Thunder annihilating people.

As referenced, this is a tougher matchup for Edwards as OKC is first -- by a mile -- in defensive rating. They're permitting the second-fewest points per game to shooting guards (19.4).

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a good defense (10th in defensive rating), but SGA didn't have much trouble against them in last year's playoffs, netting at least 31 points in four of the five games. He was the top scorer in four of the five games as Ant put up 19 or fewer points in three of the five contests.

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

If I showed you this spread 12 months ago, you would've had some questions.

A lot can change in a year in the NBA, and while this is a lofty number, I lean toward the Toronto Raptors to cover.

We knew the Indiana Pacers were going to be sans Tyrese Haliburton for the entire season, but in addition to that, they've been without key rotation pieces such as Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell at various points -- with Nesmith out today.

In short, the Pacers' 2025-26 season has never gotten off the ground. The end result is a 2-15 record and the NBA's second-worst net rating (-12.3).

Toronto, meanwhile, is fifth in net rating (+6.8) for the season and has a dazzling +12.1 net rating over the last five games.

Also, the Raps have won six straight home games, including an 11-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last time out. They can keep it rolling against Indiana.

