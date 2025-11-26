3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Chiefs at Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out on Thanksgiving Day as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Chiefs at Cowboys Thanksgiving Betting Picks

The best kind of bet is one that is both a value and aggressively fun to root for.

A George Pickens anytime touchdown checks both boxes.

Pickens has been an animal of late, going for 140-plus yards and a touchdown in two straight. His target share since CeeDee Lamb's return is 26.2% with 41.4% of the deep targets (more than 15 yards downfield). His red-zone target share is just 11.8%, but we know he can earn looks there, too.

The Chiefs aren't the best matchup for Pickens as they do a good job of forcing teams to throw underneath, which sets up better for Lamb and Jake Ferguson. Still, my model has Pickens' fair touchdown odds at +140, so +155 is long enough for me.

Isiah Pacheco - Rushing Yds Isiah Pacheco Over Nov 27 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is Isiah Pacheco's first game off a knee injury, so market skepticism is fair. There are enough green flags in his profile for me to think he's worth a look.

First, Pacheco returned to practice last week, logging a full session on Wednesday. Although he was limited on Thursday and Friday, that was likely with the knowledge that they didn't want him back in the mix to play two games in four days.

That line of thought was mostly confirmed Monday as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Pacheco would return, which Andy Reid confirmed on Tuesday. Getting confirmation that early means Pacheco's healthy enough for the team to gameplan around his availability.

Pacheco's usage had been trending up before the injury. He had topped this number in 6 straight games, averaging 47.0 yards per game in that span. We may not even need him back in that full role for this to hit.

Due to the injury, Pacheco's not someone where I'd want to check alternate markets. He's not going to suddenly leap into a role expansion, which is the scenario where I'd play things that way. For me, it's all about the baseline prop, but that to me does look like a value based on the circumstances around Pacheco's return.

JuJu Smith-Schuster - Receiving Yds JuJu Smith-Schuster Under Nov 27 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With the other pass-catchers healthy and earning targets, JuJu Smith-Schuster's role has taken a big dip recently.

Overall, since Rashee Rice's return, Smith-Schuster has run a route on just 33.0% of the team's drop backs. The increased target competition has also led to Smith-Schuster getting a target on just 11.0% of those routes, averaging 1.01 yards per route run.

Smith-Schuster's role is most robust in the red zone, when his snap rate goes up to 52.9% from 36.7% overall. There isn't much yardage available at that point in the field, which helps our cause.

As a result of all of these factors, Smith-Schuster has gone under 10.5 receiving yards in 3 of 5 games since Rice's return. I'm comfortable betting on another under here.

