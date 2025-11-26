2 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Packers at Lions on Thanksgiving

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Thursday as the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Packers at Lions Betting Picks

In recent years, when the Packers and Lions play indoors in Detroit, it's been fireworks, so even though both teams are good defensively, I'm backing the offenses to win out.

Total Match Points Over Nov 27 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The past five Ford Field matchups between these two teams have averaged a total of 52.4 points -- and that's with one of the contests in that span being a 15-9 defensive slugfest. Outside of that low-scoring affair, the other four matchups averaged 59.5 points per game.

As mentioned, the Pack and Lions are both stout on D, ranking 12th and eighth, respectively, by our schedule-adjusted metrics. They're just as strong on offense, though, with Green Bay fifth and Detroit eighth. Add in the fast track indoors, and this 49.5-point total may prove to be a touch too low.

If you take this bet, I'd advise just not watching the game, because having any under on a player as electric as Jahmyr Gibbs makes every touch a horrifying experience. But I like Gibbs to go under 69.5 rushing yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs - Rushing Yds Jahmyr Gibbs Under Nov 27 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A lot of it has to do with the matchup. Green Bay is very good against the run, ranking sixth by our numbers. In Week 1, the Packers held Gibbs to 19 rushing yards on nine carries, although game script played a big role as the Lions fell into a hole.

For the year, Green Bay is giving up just 85.3 rushing yards per game to RBs.

While Gibbs has posted some truly monster rushing totals of late, he's also been under 69.5 rushing yards in four of his last seven games, including outputs of 39 and 25 rushing yards. He hasn't logged more than 15 carries in a game across his last five outings, and given that this is a short week, we could see a little more David Montgomery than usual.

All in all, as scary as it is, the under on Gibbs' rushing prop is my favorite bet in this game.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.