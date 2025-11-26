2 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Day

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which any time touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

Best NFL Any Time TD Picks for Thanksgiving

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

It can sometimes be hard to find value in touchdown props in games with high totals. Sportsbooks know we'll want to check those out as we search for bets, so they can crank up the odds and drain us of quality outlets.

That dynamic is at play with the total up to 52.5 for the Kansas City Chiefs at the Dallas Cowboys. Four players have anytime touchdown odds of +125 or shorter, three of whom are on the Chiefs. Bookmakers ain't no dummies.

I still think George Pickens' odds should be shorter.

Pickens has been a machine this year, scoring in 7 of 11 games, including 3 of 7 where CeeDee Lamb was fully healthy. He's doing that both via his big frame in the red zone but also with long balls. He has a 26.2% target share with 41.4% of the deep targets since Lamb's return.

Pickens is banged up entering this week but was on the practice field Tuesday. Assuming he gets the green light, my model has him at +140 to score, giving us enough value to justify a bet.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mike Gesicki +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mike Gesicki returned to a full role in his first game off IR, and he now gets his star quarterback with Joe Burrow back in the saddle. Giddy up.

In Week 12, Gesicki ran a route on 66.7% of the Cincinnati Bengals' drop backs, earning 6 targets in the process. Some of this was due to Tee Higgins' and Andrei Iosivas' in-game injuries, but Gesicki's route rate was still a respectable 57.1% in the first half.

Gesicki getting targets there shouldn't be a shock. In the 5 games he played last year with Higgins sidelined, Gesicki was second on the team with a 19.2% target share. With Ja'Marr Chase back Thursday but Higgins out, the Bengals will need his playmaking ability on the field, as they showed on Sunday.

Burrow boosts the Bengals' scoring expectations, and I'm a bit higher on them than the market for this one. That leads to my model putting Gesicki's anytime touchdown odds at +290, a good bit shorter than where the market has him at +360.

