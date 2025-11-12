3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/12/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans

No team gives up a higher three-point attempt rate than the New Orleans Pelicans do, and that puts Jrue Holiday in a good spot tonight.

Jrue Holiday - Made Threes Jrue Holiday Over Nov 13 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Holiday's move to the Portland Trail Blazers has been a boon for his numbers -- pretty much across the board. He's really cooking offensively, scoring 17.0 points per game and hitting 2.5 triples per night on 7.1 attempts per game. A year ago, he took just 4.9 threes per game.

He should be able to continue that success from beyond the arc in this matchup with the Pels.

New Orleans is permitting a 47.4% three-point attempt rate, the highest mark in the NBA. Two of Holiday's past three games came against teams -- Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder -- that rank in the top six for highest three-point attempt rate allowed, and he took exactly 10 threes in each of those games, hitting three and six of those attempts.

Rolling from three and headed into a friendly matchup, Holiday can hit at least three treys versus the Pelicans.

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

Speaking of teams that give up a lot of threes, the Orlando Magic are not one of them. That gives them a fighting chance today versus Jalen Brunson, and I think they can keep him to 25 or fewer points.

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Under Nov 13 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Magic are surrendering the second-lowest three-point attempt rate (35.9%). They just held the aforementioned Holiday to 13 points and 1-of-4 shooting from three in their most recent game. They're also a little above the league average in defensive rating while playing at a pace that is slightly slower than the league average.

A year ago, Brunson faced the Magic four times and averaged exactly 25.5 points per game in the split. But since then, the Magic have added Desmond Bane, a guard who has been a solid defender in his career.

Our NBA projections have Brunson forecasted to score 22.8 points tonight.

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have significant advantages in the rest and travel departments, and that could help them get off to a good start versus the Denver Nuggets.

1st Quarter Winner 1st Quarter Winner Los Angeles Clippers +106 View more odds in Sportsbook

Denver played just last night at the Sacramento Kings in a fast-paced game that totaled 230 points. They ended last week with a stretch of three games in four days, and tonight will be the Nuggets' second back-to-back across the last six days.

LA, meanwhile, last played on Monday and has been at home in every game but one since October 31. Their one road game in that span was in Phoenix, so it was a pretty short trip. While the Clips will be sans Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal, they'll otherwise be a much more rested team than Denver.

The obvious scary part about this bet is that Nikola Jokic usually plays nearly the whole first quarter for the Nuggets. But even with that factored in, I like the Clippers' chances to come out of the gates with a little more juice than Denver will.

