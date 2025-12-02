3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 12/2/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers aren't very good defensively, but one thing they do well is prevent three-point attempts, which pushes me toward this Ja'Kobe Walter under.

Portland has given up the fifth-lowest three-point attempt rate (39.1%). They've been especially stingy versus two-guards, letting up the second-fewest made treys per game to SGs (2.4).

Walter doesn't take many threes as is, attempting an average of 2.7 per game this season. That number is trending up lately due to RJ Barrett's absence, with Walter taking at least four threes in four of his past five outings. But he's still finished with just one made trifecta in three of those past five.

Facing off with a defense that limits the three ball, Walter to go under 1.5 made threes at even money is my favorite bet of the night.

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III isn't a lock to play today, but if he suits up, I like him to go under 2.5 made threes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are good at preventing three-point tries. For the season, Minnesota has permitted the seventh-lowest three-point attempt rate (39.6%). They've given up the sixth-fewest made threes per game to small forwards (2.4).

Murphy is an excellent shooter, someone who has averaged exactly 3.0 made triples per game since the start of the 2023-24 season. Minnesota is a matchup he's struggled with throughout his career. Across seven career games (three starts), Murphy has drained only 11 total threes against the T-Wolves.

In a difficult matchup and potentially not fully healthy after sitting the last two games, Murphy should struggle from deep today.

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies are playing some good ball lately, and they can hang tough against a San Antonio Spurs squad that is without Victor Wembanyama.

Over the past five games, Memphis ranks ninth in net rating (+2.1). They're getting it done on both ends during said recent stretch, sitting 12th in offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating in that time.

The absence of Wemby is a huge deal, particularly for the Spurs' defense. With Wembanyama on the floor, San Antonio is giving up 108.1 points per 100 possessions. With Wemby off the court, they are surrendering 119.2 points per 100 possessions.

While Memphis is still without Ja Morant, he's been out during the entirety of the Grizzlies' hot run.

The Grizz have won five of six -- the lone loss coming against an elite Denver Nuggets team -- and they can keep it up tonight against a Wemby-less Spurs team.

