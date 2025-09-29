3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Runs Picks for Tuesday 9/30/25

The MLB playoffs have arrived, and just like the regular season, each game gives us tons of markets to dig through -- from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing for Tuesday's games?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Tuesday's Best MLB Playoffs Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

This is a great way to start the playoffs as the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians have some fun recent postseason history and played three playoff-type games last week as they battled for the AL Central crown.

With Tarik Skubal likely getting an extra long leash in the playoffs and him having all sorts of success against Cleveland this year, taking the over on his K prop feels like the right move.

The owner of a 2.71 SIERA and 32.2% strikeout rate, Skubal is likely headed toward his second straight Cy Young campaign. He's the best pitcher on the planet, and given what's happened to the Tigers down the stretch, they desperately need a big outing from Skubal in Game 1.

Skubal has punked the Guardians this season. He's faced them four times, and across 28 combined innings, he's surrendered two earned runs. Yes, two. Here are his strikeout totals in those games -- 8, 9, 10 and 13.

We have the world's best pitcher throwing in a huge game against a team he's owned this season. I'm backing Skubal to get to at least eight punchouts.

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs started the season red-hot. On June 1, they were tied for the best record in baseball, sitting 15 games over .500 at 37-22. Since then, however, they've been more solid than really good, going 7 games over .500 the rest of the way. On top of that, they just lost Cade Horton, possibly their best pitcher, to injury.

All in all, I think the Cubs are ripe for the picking for the San Diego Padres, and I am backing San Diego to win Game 1.

After a superb start to the year, the Cubs' offense couldn't keep it up. In the second half, Chicago ranked a meh 16th in wOBA (.313). Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong were two of their best bats early on, but each slumped in the second half. Tucker dealt with injuries and struggled to a .333 wOBA after the break. PCA was way worse, registering a .270 wOBA and 25.6% K rate in the second half.

The Padres, meanwhile, rank 10th in second-half wOBA (.323), and some of their key bats are trending up, including Jackson Merrill generating a .395 wOBA in September and Fernando Tatis Jr. posting a .382 wOBA in that time.

San Diego has the edge on the bump, too. Nick Pivetta was really good this season en route to a 3.70 SIERA and 26.4% strikeout rate.

Chicago hasn't announced a starter as of Monday afternoon, but with Horton out, they'll likely turn to either Matthew Boyd or Shota Imanaga. Both are in a funk. Boyd gave up a .343 wOBA in September while his K rate dropped to 14.3% for the month. He's got a 5.59 xFIP over his last seven starts. Imanaga has pitched to a 6.51 FIP and 4.51 xFIP over his last six outings, getting tagged for 12 dingers in that span.

For the cherry on top, San Diego finished second in reliever xFIP this year (3.90) and has a trio of lights-out arms it can go to late in Jeremiah Estrada, Mason Miller and Robert Suarez.

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Romy Gonzalez had a really strong year for the Boston Red Sox. He was pushed into an everyday role later in the season due to Boston's injuries, and he thrived, finishing 2025 with a .352 wOBA.

Gonzalez does his best work against left-handers, and that's the situation he'll be in for Game 1 as the New York Yankees send Max Fried to the mound.

With the platoon advantage this season, Gonzalez dominated, producing a .409 wOBA, 45.0% hard-hit rate and 39.0% fly-ball rate.

Fried is obviously a very good pitcher, but he's not a high-strikeout guy. For the season, the Yankees' lefty owns a 23.6% strikeout rate -- a number that falls to 21.6% against right-handed hitters.

In a game where offense may be hard to come by for both sides, Gonzalez can be a bright spot.

