3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 4/7/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

Kyle Tucker has been hot to start 2025. He's hit a homer in five of his last eight games, leaving the new Cub with the fourth-shortest NL MVP odds (+1100).

He's logged 15 RBIs (second-most) and has batted in at least one run in 8 out of 12 games. Tonight, his RBI prop comes at intriguing +200 odds despite owning the platoon advantage against Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi tossed nine scoreless innings his last time out. While that outing came against a meh Cincinnati Reds offense, we can't deny that he's in top form after seeing him churn out 17 Ks and allow only two earned runs through 15 innings.

With that said, we did see Eovaldi cough up a .424 SLG, 38.2% fly-ball rate, and 1.33 home runs per nine innings to lefties a season ago. A left-handed Wilyer Abreu went yard against him on Opening Day, too.

As for Tucker, he mashed right-handers with a .305 BA, .655 SLG, .351 ISO, and a 53.9% fly-ball rate in 2024. This year, he sports a .333 BA, .833 SLG, .500 ISO, and 60.0% fly-ball rate through 41 plate appearances opposite northpaws.

It's fair for the market to be reactive when Eovaldi is on the bump. I just can't deny Tucker versus a righty when his RBI prop is being offered at +200 odds.

Cal Raleigh has logged just three extra-base hits through 36 at bats this season, and two of them came yesterday afternoon.

His underlying numbers suggest he is destined for more -- something we can attack with a shaky Hayden Wesneski set to take the bump.

Raleigh sports exciting contact numbers, including an 18.5% barrel rate, 48.1% hard-hit rate, and a 48.1% fly-ball rate. In his career, the switch-hitter has posted a .231 ISO and 49.6% fly-ball rate versus righties.

Wesneski struck out six batters through five frames in his season debut. He did, however, let up nine fly balls and two extra-base hits, including one home run. Last year, he coughed up a 9.3% barrel rate, 40.1% fly-ball rate, and 1.60 home runs per nine innings.

If last time out's 18.2% ground ball rate is any indication, we could see Wesneski get dinged in this one. Raleigh is a decent bet to do that damage.

Turning to the other side of this Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros showdown, let's look for Logan Gilbert to stay strong after a dazzling start to 2025.

Gilbert punched out eight batters through seven frames in his season debut before logging 10 Ks in only five innings his last time out. That's good for a stunning -- albeit unsustainable -- 40.9% strikeout rate.

But we need Gilbert to muster only seven Ks tonight and he draws a friendly matchup against Houston.

The Astros come in with the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.8%) in MLB. It's a bold departure from last season, but their offense does look a lot different with Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman no longer in town.

Dating back to last season, Gilbert has exceeded 6.5 strikeouts in 20 out of 35 starts (57.1%) and has gone for at least six Ks in 80.0% of those games. Moreover, he's gone over 6.5 Ks in 13 of his last 17 starts (76.4%), missing by the hook in all but one (!!!) of those games.

Add in a soft matchup against Houston, and Gilbert is primed for another strong outing.

