3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 8/29/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Christian Walker has powered his way to a .309 ISO, 19.4% barrel rate, and 58.2% fly-ball rate across the last 30 days. He's logged 19 RBIs in this 25-game span.

Fresh off a two-homer game, can Walker win his matchup against Tyler Anderson?

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Christian Walker +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Anderson enters with a 4.73 ERA that is made worse thanks to a 4.89 xERA, 5.11 SIERA, and a rough 5.30 xFIP. His 5.30 xFIP is dead-last among MLB hurlers who have tossed at least 130 frames this season.

The lefty coughs up a .202 ISO, 50.5% fly-ball rate, and 1.63 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters. Not only has he given up at least one home run in eight straight starts, but he's allowed a whopping 10 home runs in his last five starts.

Walker can tee off, as he sports a .324 BA, .649 SLG, and a 70.8% fly-ball rate versus left-handed pitchers since the All-Star break. Batting cleanup for a Houston Astros team that is -122 to score over 4.5 runs tonight, Walker is in line to notch an RBI.

A middling Tampa Bay Rays offense has -132 odds to score over 4.5 runs tonight due to a matchup against Mitchell Parker, so we can feel comfortable targeting Junior Caminero's RBI prop at plus money.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Junior Caminero +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Parker's 6.01 ERA is good for the worst among eligible MLB starting pitchers, and his 5.80 xERA, 5.28 SIERA, and 5.21 xFIP hardly let him off the hook.

He's gotten absolutely rocked across his last five starts, yielding 7 home runs, 29 runs, 30 hits, and 41 baserunners through 21 frames. He's in poor form heading into this one and has surrendered a .483 SLG and 1.42 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters this season.

Enter Caminero, who touts a .392 ISO, .649 SLG, 21.2% barrel rate, and 44.7% fly-ball rate in the past 30 days. Those numbers allowed him to log 24 RBIs in this 25-game span. Since making his first All-Star appearance, he owns a .400 ISO on just a 15.4% strikeout rate versus lefties. Tampa Bay's offense has high expectations from the market in this one, and we can look for their cleanup hitter to help us out.

Ranger Suarez recorded 10 and 11 Ks his last two times out, bringing his season-long K rate up to 23.7%. The red-hot hurler has exceeded 5.5 Ks in 12 out of 20 starts this season, missing by the hook four times. As a result, I want in on the over at +106 odds.

Ranger Suarez - Strikeouts Ranger Suarez Over Aug 29 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Suarez will meet up with the Atlanta Braves, whose active roster sports a 23.3% strikeout rate (11th-highest in MLB) versus left-handed pitchers. Atlanta shows middling marks otherwise against southpaws, including a .383 SLG (19th), .312 wOBA (16th), and 99 wRC+ (18th).

Suarez gets a bump at home, touting a 3.37 xFIP and 24.4% strikeout rate in the split. He's eclipsed 5.5 Ks in 7 out of 11 home starts.

Ranger Suarez - Alt Strikeouts Ranger Suarez - Alt Strikeouts Ranger Suarez 7+ Strikeouts +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Considering Suarez's high ceiling, I want to target him in the alternate markets. You can get Suarez 7+ Strikeouts at +194 and Suarez 8+ Strikeouts at +400.

Enter a chance to win two World Series tickets and travel accommodations! Step up to the plate and take a short quiz on responsible betting to join the sweepstakes. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.