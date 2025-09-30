3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Red Sox at Yankees Game 1

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 1

One of the greatest rivalries in sports will write a new chapter this week, as the Yankees are set to host the Red Sox for the AL Wild Card Round.

This marks just the third postseason meeting between Boston and New York since 2004. The Yankees have -184 odds to take the series, which makes sense considering they are at home, employ Aaron Judge, and are facing a banged-up Red Sox team that most recently lost Lucas Giolito.

But the Red Sox have an advantage in Game 1 in the form of Garrett Crochet, and it's part of the reason why I see value in backing Boston to lead the game through five innings at +150 odds.

Crochet figures to finish second in 2025 AL Cy Young voting thanks to posting a 2.59 ERA, 2.64 xFIP, 2.86 SIERA, 2.92 xERA, and 31.3% strikeout rate this season. The lefty has been as dominant on the road, showing a 2.25 ERA, 2.67 xFIP, 32.5% K%, and permitting just 0.70 home runs per nine innings in the split. He sports an MLB-best 2.60 xFIP through the first five innings.

Of course, the Yankees are sending their ace to the mound, too. Max Fried will get the ball for Game 1 after shining to the tune of a 2.86 ERA, 3.40 xERA, 3.41 xFIP, 3.60 SIERA, and 23.6% strikeout rate this season. But Fried is nonetheless the weaker starter in this matchup and shows a not-as-dominant 3.77 xFIP and 22.6% strikeout rate through the first five frames at home.

New York's bullpen gets a bump at home while Boston's arms could run thin in this series, but that won't show through the first five frames of this game. Plus, I'm more confident in Boston's offense when Fried is on the mound as Romy Gonzalez has posted a lethal .331 BA, .600 SLG, and 162 wRC+ through 143 plate appearances versus lefties this season, making him a potentially underrated member of the lineup.

Given Boston's edges are primed to show itself earlier rather than later tonight, I'll back them to lead the game through the first five innings.

As mentioned, Gonzalez sports a .331 BA, .600 SLG, 39.0% fly-ball rate, and 90.0% medium-to-hard hit rate versus left-handed pitchers. He's my favorite bet to knock in a run at +230 odds.

Boston's Game 1 lineup has not been released as of this writing. It wouldn't be surprising to see Romy bat leadoff. That could end up being an ideal spot for him as this prop is concerned, particularly if Nick Sogard gets the starting nod hitting from the ninth spot. Sogard has gone 13-for-35 at the plate versus lefties this season and has notched a hit in eight straight starts.

We could reasonably expect Gonzalez to draw three plate appearances against Fried in this one. At +230 odds, I'll back him to knock in a run.

Getting Judge's run prop at bettable odds is hard for me to pass up.

Judge scored 137 runs this season, the second-most in MLB behind only Shohei Ohtani (146). He scored at least one run in 59.2% of games -- up from the 55.5% implied probability on these -125 odds. He's also scored at least one run in eight straight games.

It's the postseason, which means Judge is an intentional walk candidate moving forward. He doesn't need a free bag to reach base, though, as the potential MVP sports a magnificent .341 BA, .493 wOBA, and .789 SLG versus left-handed hitters, and he's nearly as strong against righties.

Judge scored a run in six of nine games during the AL playoffs in 2024. I think he'll reach home plate in Game 1.

You can also download our free 2025 MLB playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

