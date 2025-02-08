3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Saturday 2/8/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

No. 16 Kansas at Kansas State

Following a bounce back 17-point win over Iowa State, Kansas is dealt the daunting task of visiting an unranked conference foe. It's even more alarming with Kansas State riding a four-game winning streak while covering seven consecutive games. This was against some quality opponents too, including Iowa State (14th) and West Virginia (34th) -- who are both in the top 35 of Bart Torvik rankings.

Defending the paint could be a flaw exposed by the Wildcats -- particularly forward David N'Guessan. He comes off 22 points and averages 12.6 points per game (PPG), yet his prop is 10.5. We have plenty of reason to take the over.

Kansas is in the 47th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed, and N'Guessan takes 79.2% of his field goal attempts at the rim.

Over 11 conference games, N'Guessan has reached 10+ points in 82% of games and records 11.6 PPG in Big 12 contests.

In K-State's first matchup with Kansas on January 18th, N'Guessan recorded 13 points while shooting 71.4% from the field. Expect another solid performance from one of KSU's frontcourt pieces.

No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn

The top matchup of Saturday is a top-six SEC battle between Florida and Auburn. With one of the most underrated home advantages in college basketball, the Tigers are 9.5-point favorites. Such a large spread in a elite-on-elite matchup tells you just how good Auburn has been. Some of this is also due to injury concerns for the Gators as guard Alijah Martin (hip) is questionable.

The Tigers flourish in a long list of areas, ranking 1st in adjusted offense and 10th in adjusted defense. The perimeter defense has been excellent, holding opponents to 5.8 made threes (97th percentile) and 19.3 three-point attempts per game (91st percentile). Opponents also average only a 33.7% shot distribution from three when facing Auburn (92nd percentile).

Florida's three top scorers -- Walter Clayton Jr. (17.4 PPG), Martin (15.3 PPG), and Will Richard (13.4 PPG) -- all take over 50.0% of their shots from three. Over Richard's last nine games, he's logged 16.6 PPG when attempting at least five three-pointers. When under five three-point shots, Richard put up only 6.8 PPG (four-game sample size).

When facing guards, the Tigers are giving up only 5.0 three-point shots per 40 minutes in conference play (lowest in the SEC). Opposing SEC guards are also shooting only 23.1% from three against Auburn. Considering Richard's point total often leans on three-point success, I'm firmly on under 11.5 points.

No. 2 Duke at Clemson

In a weak ACC with only two teams in the top 30 of Bart Torvik's rankings, this could be Duke's best chance of falling in conference play. Littlejohn Coliseum is an dangerous environment, which helped the Tigers knock off Kentucky in non-conference play.

Clemson also likes to play slow by sitting in the 93rd percentile for the slowest paces in college basketball. Making it ugly can be the recipe for success when the opponent has superior talent, which is the case for Saturday night's clash.

However, the Blue Devils can win any which way -- partially explaining why they are so lethal. Duke is also in the 77th percentile for the slowest paces and ranks fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, the Tigers are way back at 52nd in defense.

Clemson is in the 56th percentile for the highest three-point shot distribution and 22nd percentile for close twos shot distribution. The Devils are in the 82nd percentile in three-point makes allowed per game, the 99th percentile for effective field goal percentage (eFG%) allowed, and the 99th percentile for PPG allowed.

Second-chance points from offensive rebounds is also a big part of the Tigers' offense (77th percentile in offensive rebounding percentage), but Duke is in the 97th percentile of defensive rebounding rate. This is yet another area taking away from Clemson's offense.

As of Friday afternoon, team total odds were not live. The under for the Tigers' total is an intriguing angle. I'm even comfortable taking under 134.5 points due to the slow pace of both teams. Plus, Clemson is in the 57th percentile of three-point makes and attempts allowed per game, and the Blue Devils are in the 91st percentile of three-point shot distribution. Bart Torvik's game projections have this game total reaching only 133 points.

