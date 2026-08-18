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2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The New Orleans Saints open their 2026 campaign with a game versus the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. For info on the New Orleans Saints, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, read the below article.

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Saints' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET@ LionsLions (-7) | O/U: 49.5Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET@ Ravens-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ETRaiders-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCBS
Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ETFalcons-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaESPN
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ETVikings-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET@ Giants-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. ETSteelersSteelers (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5Stade de France, Saint-Denis, FranceNFL Network

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