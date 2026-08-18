2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The New Orleans Saints open their 2026 campaign with a game versus the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. For info on the New Orleans Saints, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, read the below article.

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Saints' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET @ Lions Lions (-7) | O/U: 49.5 Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET @ Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET Raiders - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana CBS Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET Falcons - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana ESPN Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Vikings - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana FOX Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET @ Giants - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. ET Steelers Steelers (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5 Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France NFL Network View Full Table ChevronDown

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