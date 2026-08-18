NFL
2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The New Orleans Saints open their 2026 campaign with a game versus the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13. For a look at their full NFL schedule, keep scrolling. For info on the New Orleans Saints, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, read the below article.
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Saints' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Lions
|Lions (-7) | O/U: 49.5
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Ravens
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Raiders
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|CBS
|Monday, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Falcons
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|Vikings
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Giants
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Steelers
|Steelers (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5
|Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
|NFL Network