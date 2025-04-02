FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket for Round of 4

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket for Round of 4

The regional finals are complete, revealing the 4 teams set to compete in the next round of the women's Division 1 college basketball tournament.

Here is an updated bracket with the winners of those games. Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Women's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Women's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 2nd.

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Winner 2025
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
UConn (W)-165
South Carolina (W)+260
UCLA (W)+800
Texas (W)+850

Learn more about the teams and matchups at FanDuel Research.

