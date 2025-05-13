2025 Preakness Stakes Free Printable Sheet: List of Horses, Odds, and Jockeys

The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 17th at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore! The post time for this year's race is scheduled for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

After Sovereignty came away with the win at the Kentucky Derby almost two weeks ago, trainer Bill Mott announced the colt will not be racing in the second leg of the Triple Crown this weekend.

Here is more about the 9 horses that will be competing in the 2025 Preakness Stakes, including a printable sheet so you can follow along.

Printable Sheet for 2025 Preakness Stakes

We have created a printable sheet with all the horses along with their jockeys, post positions, trainers, and current odds to win the race.

View, download and print the sheet below:

