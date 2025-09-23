2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 4

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and only six undefeated teams remain: the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers.

The week brought us backup quarterback battles and last-minute blocked field goal attempts that made for the first thrilling witching hour of the season.

Let's check out our NFL Power Rankings -- which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- as we recap Week 3 and look ahead to Week 4.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 4

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Buffalo Bills 1 7.63 98.7% 96.1% 15.6% Baltimore Ravens 2 6.90 88.7% 74.7% 9.8% Kansas City Chiefs 3 6.40 78.8% 24.6% 7.2% Detroit Lions 4 6.18 71.3% 35.1% 7.5% Green Bay Packers 5 5.84 76.1% 39.9% 7.5% Philadelphia Eagles 6 5.70 82.3% 60.0% 8.4% Los Angeles Rams 7 5.49 66.7% 35.0% 5.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

You know it's an interesting week when the Carolina Panthers emerge as the biggest riser.

Carolina ranked dead-last in our rankings last week but jumped up seven spots after bullying their way to a 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta became just the fifth team across the past five seasons to get shut out before October. It's bad company -- the other four teams in the split averaged 5.8 wins. Michael Penix Jr. and co. are officially on watch as they host the Washington Commanders this weekend.

The Green Bay Packers opened as an 8.5-point favorite over the Cleveland Browns and ended up losing, 13-10, marking the biggest upset of the week. Green Bay's Week 4 bounce-back spot also comes in the form of revenge, as Micah Parsons will visit the Dallas Cowboys for a Sunday Night Football showdown. Jordan Love is licking his chops -- the Cowboys coughed up a combined 748 passing yards and 7 passing touchdowns to Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams.

The Colts are 3-0 and sport the best point differential in the NFL (+47), and Daniel Jones leads the league in expected points added per drop back (EPA/db; +0.42). Yet, Indy fares just 13th on numberFire's rankings. It's in part thanks to a 13th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense, and the Colts have a chance to demand our respect when they visit the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. Indy saw their +135 AFC South odds shorten to -135 following Week 3, as the Houston Texans moved to 0-3 on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs finally won a game -- and perhaps brought Wilson's tenure with the New York Giants to a foreseen end -- but a Week 4 date with the Baltimore Ravens puts them at risk of going down 1-3. The same goes for Baltimore (1-2), who just got their lunch handed to them by the Detroit Lions.

History tells us to not panic over slow starts from great teams and, as it relates to KC and Baltimore, that's especially the case with the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals taking up less space in the AFC. Nonetheless, this Sunday's Ravens-Chiefs clash is shaping up to be a must-watch affair.

Let's circle back to the Lions and maybe even consider taking their +195 NFC North odds.

NFC North Winner 2025-26 NFC North Winner 2025-26 Detroit Lions +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Packers were the league's boogeyman through two weeks and a loss to the Browns shouldn't alter our perception of them. But on Monday night, the Lions looked every bit the team that won 15 games in 2024. They also just got arguably their toughest game of the season out of the way -- and won.

Looking ahead, the Lions will host the Packers on Thursday night in Week 13. The Pack will be coming off a divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings while the Lions will draw the Giants in Week 12, meaning they could run up the score enough to get the starters some extra rest heading into the short week. Detroit to win the NFC North at +195 is my favorite futures bet heading into Week 4.

The Bills took home the top spot in our power rankings and could stay undefeated for the foreseeable future. Here's a look at their remaining schedule before meeting up with the Chiefs in Week 9: vs. New Orleans Saints, vs. New England Patriots, at Falcons, Week 7 bye, at Panthers. Destined for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, Buffalo currently owns the shortest Super Bowl LX odds (+480).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.