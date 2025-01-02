2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 17: Patriots Jump to the Top Pick

With just one week left in the NFL regular season, the New England Patriots have jumped to the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants held the No. 1 overall pick the past few weeks, but the team's win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 improved their record to 3-13 and dropped them to the No. 4 pick.

The 3-13 Patriots have lost six straight games, putting them in the top spot of the upcoming draft which is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. A Week 18-loss would secure them the No. 1 overall pick.

Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of January 2nd.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Shedeur Sanders -110 Cameron Ward +165 Travis Hunter +360 Will Campbell +4000 Kelvin Banks Jr. +5000 Mykel Williams +5000 Mason Graham +5000 View Full Table ChevronDown

For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.