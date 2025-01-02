FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 17: Patriots Jump to the Top Pick

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 17: Patriots Jump to the Top Pick

With just one week left in the NFL regular season, the New England Patriots have jumped to the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants held the No. 1 overall pick the past few weeks, but the team's win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 improved their record to 3-13 and dropped them to the No. 4 pick.

The 3-13 Patriots have lost six straight games, putting them in the top spot of the upcoming draft which is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. A Week 18-loss would secure them the No. 1 overall pick.

Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of January 2nd.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

  1. New England Patriots
  2. Tennessee Titans
  3. Cleveland Browns
  4. New York Giants
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Jets
  8. Las Vegas Raiders
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Indianapolis Colts
  13. Dallas Cowboys
  14. Arizona Cardinals
  15. Miami Dolphins
  16. Cincinnati Bengals
  17. Atlanta Falcons
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Houston Texans
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Los Angeles Rams
  24. Green Bay Packers
  25. Pittsburgh Steelers
  26. Washington Commanders
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Philadelphia Eagles
  29. Buffalo Bills
  30. Minnesota Vikings
  31. Detroit Lions
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Shedeur Sanders-110
Cameron Ward+165
Travis Hunter+360
Will Campbell+4000
Kelvin Banks Jr.+5000
Mykel Williams+5000
Mason Graham+5000

For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup