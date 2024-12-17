FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 15: Raiders and Giants Maintain The Top Picks

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 15: Raiders and Giants Maintain The Top Picks

With NFL Week 15 now complete, there are two teams in the running for the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, who both currently have a 2-12 record, are in a tight race for the lead spot.

Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of December 17th.

Current 2025 NFL Draft Order

  1. Las Vegas Raiders
  2. New York Giants
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Carolina Panthers
  6. Tennessee Titans
  7. Cleveland Browns
  8. New York Jets
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Indianapolis Colts
  13. Cincinnati Bengals
  14. Dallas Cowboys
  15. San Francisco 49ers
  16. Atlanta Falcons
  17. Arizona Cardinals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Los Angeles Chargers
  20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  21. Los Angeles Rams
  22. Washington Commanders
  23. Denver Broncos
  24. Baltimore Ravens
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Pittsburgh Steelers
  27. Green Bay Packers
  28. Minnesota Vikings
  29. Buffalo Bills
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Detroit Lions
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds

Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Shedeur Sanders-180
Cameron Ward+250
Travis Hunter+430
Abdul Carter+3700
Mykel Williams+3700
Mason Graham+3700
Will Campbell+4800

For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup