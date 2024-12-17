2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 15: Raiders and Giants Maintain The Top Picks
With NFL Week 15 now complete, there are two teams in the running for the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, who both currently have a 2-12 record, are in a tight race for the lead spot.
Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of December 17th.
Current 2025 NFL Draft Order
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- Chicago Bears
- New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- San Francisco 49ers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Washington Commanders
- Denver Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens
- Houston Texans
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Detroit Lions
- Kansas City Chiefs
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds
Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Shedeur Sanders
|-180
|Cameron Ward
|+250
|Travis Hunter
|+430
|Abdul Carter
|+3700
|Mykel Williams
|+3700
|Mason Graham
|+3700
|Will Campbell
|+4800
For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.