2025 NFL Draft Order After Divisional Round: Top 28 Picks Locked
The NFL Divisional Round is officially complete!
The Tennessee Titans jumped to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in Week 18. Since then, 28 teams have sealed their spot in the upcoming draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on April 24-26th in Green Bay. Here is the current Round 1 NFL Draft order as of January 21st.
Current 2025 NFL Draft Order
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick Odds
Here are the NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 NFL Draft - Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Cameron Ward
|-195
|Shedeur Sanders
|+165
|Travis Hunter
|+1200
|Abdul Carter
|+1400
|Jaxson Dart
|+5000
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|+6000
|Tetairoa McMillan
|+6000
For all NFL Draft betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.