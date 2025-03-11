2025 Mountain West Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Mountain West Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Mountain West Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Mountain West Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 12th

Quarterfinals: March 13th

Semifinals: March 14th

Championship: March 15th

Mountain West Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Mountain West Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mountain West Conference Tournament Winner 2025 Mountain West Conference Tournament Winner 2025 New Mexico +240 Colorado State +330 Utah State +370 San Diego State +550 Boise State +550 Nevada +2000 UNLV +2000 San Jose State +16000 Wyoming +16000 Fresno State +30000 Air Force +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

