2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket for Round of 4

The regional finals are complete, revealing the 4 teams set to compete in the next round of the men's Division 1 college basketball tournament.

Here is an updated bracket with the winners of those games. Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Men's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Men's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

National Champion National Champion Duke +110 Florida +270 Houston +450 Auburn +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

