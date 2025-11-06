2025 Grand Slam of Darts Betting Odds, Preview, and Where to Watch

The Grand Slam of Darts begins this Saturday, November 8th, with matches happening every day leading up to the Finals on November 16th.

Here's a look at the outright winner odds and how to watch.

PDC Grand Slam of Darts Betting Odds

These are the betting odds as of November 6th at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PDC Grand Slam of Darts Outright Winner Odds Luke Littler +200 Luke Humphries +500 Gerwyn Price +850 Gian van Veen +1000 Josh Rock +1600 Michael van Gerwen +1800 Stephen Bunting +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

Where to Watch the Grand Slam of Darts

Grand Slam of Darts Preview

As of Thursday, No. 2-ranked Luke "The Nuke" Littler is the favorite to win the Grand Slam (+200). The 18-year-old burst onto the scene during the 2023/24 season, winning the Grand Slam title in his debut professional year.

No. 1-ranked Luke "Cool Hand" Humphries holds the second-best odds to claim the title (+500). Humphries won the Grand Slam in 2023 but had an early exit last year.

Behind the two Lukes, only Gerwyn Price (+850) and Gian van Veen (+1000) have odds of 10/1 or shorter. Price is a familiar force in the darts world, having won three Grand Slam titles, and currently holds the No. 14 ranking. Meanwhile, No. 7 van Veen will make his third Grand Slam appearance after reaching the Quarterfinals in 2024.

