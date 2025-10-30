FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

2025 Emirates NBA Cup: Free Printable Bracket for the Tournament

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 Emirates NBA Cup: Free Printable Bracket for the Tournament

The NBA’s annual in-season tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, tips off on October 31st.

The competition gives all 30 teams a chance to battle for a trophy, cash prize, and bragging rights, while also contributing to their regular-season record.

Download the printable bracket below to make your predictions for each round, or simply use it to follow along throughout the tournament!

2025 NBA Cup Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Winner Betting Odds

See the full set of NBA Cup betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NBA Cup Winner
Oklahoma City Thunder
Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks
Denver Nuggets
Orlando Magic
Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Detroit Pistons
Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs
Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies
Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat
Indiana Pacers
Chicago Bulls
Sacramento Kings
Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans
Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards

Odds/lines subject to change

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

