2025 Emirates NBA Cup: Free Printable Bracket for the Tournament

The NBA’s annual in-season tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, tips off on October 31st.

The competition gives all 30 teams a chance to battle for a trophy, cash prize, and bragging rights, while also contributing to their regular-season record.

Download the printable bracket below to make your predictions for each round, or simply use it to follow along throughout the tournament!

2025 NBA Cup Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Winner Betting Odds

2025 NBA Cup Winner 2025 NBA Cup Winner Oklahoma City Thunder +230 Cleveland Cavaliers +500 New York Knicks +1000 Denver Nuggets +1100 Orlando Magic +1700 Houston Rockets +1900 Los Angeles Clippers +2000 Minnesota Timberwolves +2000 Detroit Pistons +2500 Atlanta Hawks +2700 Los Angeles Lakers +2200 Golden State Warriors +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +2700 Milwaukee Bucks +3300 San Antonio Spurs +3500 Boston Celtics +3500 Dallas Mavericks +4500 Memphis Grizzlies +5000 Toronto Raptors +5500 Miami Heat +5000 Indiana Pacers +10000 Chicago Bulls +8000 Sacramento Kings +12500 Portland Trail Blazers +15000 Phoenix Suns +17500 New Orleans Pelicans +17500 Charlotte Hornets +10000 Utah Jazz +60000 Washington Wizards +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

