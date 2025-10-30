FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

2025 Emirates NBA Cup: Format, Schedule, and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 Emirates NBA Cup: Format, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The NBA’s annual in-season tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, tips off on October 31st.

The competition gives all 30 teams a chance to battle for a trophy, cash prize, and bragging rights, while also contributing to their regular-season record.

Lets break down the tournament format, its schedule, and which teams are leading the pack as favorites.

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Format

A total of 67 games will be played during the NBA Cup. All games, except the Finals, will count toward teams’ regular-season standings.

Group Play

All 30 NBA teams have been placed into six groups based on last season’s records and their respective conference. Over a four-week span, each team will compete in four Group Play games—one against each team in its group.

Knockout Rounds

Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds: the top team from each group, plus two wild cards (the second-best performing team from each conference based on Group Play results).

The Knockout Rounds are single-elimination and include the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals to determine the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup champion.

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Groups

Here are the groups within each conference for this year's NBA Cup, along with the betting odds for each team to win their group.

Western Conference

West Group A

2025-26 NBA Cup West Group A Winner
Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves
Sacramento Kings
Phoenix Suns

West Group B

2025-26 NBA Cup West Group B Winner
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans

West Group C

2025-26 NBA Cup West Group C Winner
Denver Nuggets
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
San Antonio Spurs
Portland Trail Blazers

Eastern Conference

East Group A

2025-26 NBA Cup East Group A Winner
Cleveland Cavaliers
Atlanta Hawks
Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers
Washington Wizards

East Group B

2025-26 NBA Cup East Group B Winner
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets

East Group C

2025-26 NBA Cup East Group C Winner
New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Charlotte Hornets

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Schedule

  • Tip-off: October 31
  • Group Play: October 31 to November 28
  • Quarterfinals: December 9 and 10
  • Semifinals: December 13
  • Championship: December 16

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Winner Betting Odds

The Semifinals and Finals games will be played in Las Vegas. Winners of the NBA Cup receive a trophy and a portion of the prize pool, which is split among Knockout Round qualifiers.

See the full set of NBA Cup betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NBA Cup Winner
Oklahoma City Thunder
Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks
Denver Nuggets
Orlando Magic
Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Detroit Pistons
Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs
Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies
Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat
Indiana Pacers
Chicago Bulls
Sacramento Kings
Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans
Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards

