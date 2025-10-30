2025 Emirates NBA Cup: Format, Schedule, and Betting Odds
The NBA’s annual in-season tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, tips off on October 31st.
The competition gives all 30 teams a chance to battle for a trophy, cash prize, and bragging rights, while also contributing to their regular-season record.
Lets break down the tournament format, its schedule, and which teams are leading the pack as favorites.
2025 Emirates NBA Cup Format
A total of 67 games will be played during the NBA Cup. All games, except the Finals, will count toward teams’ regular-season standings.
Group Play
All 30 NBA teams have been placed into six groups based on last season’s records and their respective conference. Over a four-week span, each team will compete in four Group Play games—one against each team in its group.
Knockout Rounds
Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds: the top team from each group, plus two wild cards (the second-best performing team from each conference based on Group Play results).
The Knockout Rounds are single-elimination and include the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals to determine the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup champion.
2025 Emirates NBA Cup Groups
Here are the groups within each conference for this year's NBA Cup, along with the betting odds for each team to win their group.
Western Conference
West Group A
West Group B
West Group C
Eastern Conference
East Group A
East Group B
East Group C
2025 Emirates NBA Cup Schedule
- Tip-off: October 31
- Group Play: October 31 to November 28
- Quarterfinals: December 9 and 10
- Semifinals: December 13
- Championship: December 16
2025 Emirates NBA Cup Winner Betting Odds
The Semifinals and Finals games will be played in Las Vegas. Winners of the NBA Cup receive a trophy and a portion of the prize pool, which is split among Knockout Round qualifiers.
See the full set of NBA Cup betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.