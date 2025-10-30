2025 Emirates NBA Cup: Format, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The NBA’s annual in-season tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, tips off on October 31st.

The competition gives all 30 teams a chance to battle for a trophy, cash prize, and bragging rights, while also contributing to their regular-season record.

Lets break down the tournament format, its schedule, and which teams are leading the pack as favorites.

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Format

A total of 67 games will be played during the NBA Cup. All games, except the Finals, will count toward teams’ regular-season standings.

Group Play

All 30 NBA teams have been placed into six groups based on last season’s records and their respective conference. Over a four-week span, each team will compete in four Group Play games—one against each team in its group.

Knockout Rounds

Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds: the top team from each group, plus two wild cards (the second-best performing team from each conference based on Group Play results).

The Knockout Rounds are single-elimination and include the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals to determine the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup champion.

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Groups

Here are the groups within each conference for this year's NBA Cup, along with the betting odds for each team to win their group.

Western Conference

West Group A

2025-26 NBA Cup West Group A Winner 2025-26 NBA Cup West Group A Winner Oklahoma City Thunder -230 Minnesota Timberwolves +400 Sacramento Kings +1000 Phoenix Suns +1700 View more odds in Sportsbook

West Group B

2025-26 NBA Cup West Group B Winner 2025-26 NBA Cup West Group B Winner Los Angeles Clippers +220 Los Angeles Lakers +260 Memphis Grizzlies +340 Dallas Mavericks +430 New Orleans Pelicans +950 View more odds in Sportsbook

West Group C

2025-26 NBA Cup West Group C Winner 2025-26 NBA Cup West Group C Winner Denver Nuggets +190 Golden State Warriors +280 Houston Rockets +290 San Antonio Spurs +480 Portland Trail Blazers +1400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eastern Conference

East Group A

2025-26 NBA Cup East Group A Winner 2025-26 NBA Cup East Group A Winner Cleveland Cavaliers -130 Atlanta Hawks +300 Toronto Raptors +600 Indiana Pacers +800 Washington Wizards +3500 View more odds in Sportsbook

East Group B

2025-26 NBA Cup East Group B Winner 2025-26 NBA Cup East Group B Winner Orlando Magic +210 Detroit Pistons +240 Philadelphia 76ers +280 Boston Celtics +390 Brooklyn Nets +4500 View more odds in Sportsbook

East Group C

2025-26 NBA Cup East Group C Winner 2025-26 NBA Cup East Group C Winner New York Knicks +125 Milwaukee Bucks +360 Miami Heat +430 Chicago Bulls +550 Charlotte Hornets +900 View more odds in Sportsbook

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Schedule

Tip-off : October 31

: October 31 Group Play : October 31 to November 28

: October 31 to November 28 Quarterfinals : December 9 and 10

: December 9 and 10 Semifinals : December 13

: December 13 Championship: December 16

2025 Emirates NBA Cup Winner Betting Odds

The Semifinals and Finals games will be played in Las Vegas. Winners of the NBA Cup receive a trophy and a portion of the prize pool, which is split among Knockout Round qualifiers.

See the full set of NBA Cup betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NBA Cup Winner 2025 NBA Cup Winner Oklahoma City Thunder +230 Cleveland Cavaliers +500 New York Knicks +1100 Denver Nuggets +1200 Orlando Magic +1600 Houston Rockets +1800 Los Angeles Clippers +2000 Minnesota Timberwolves +2000 Detroit Pistons +2500 Atlanta Hawks +2700 Los Angeles Lakers +2500 Golden State Warriors +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +2700 Milwaukee Bucks +3300 San Antonio Spurs +3000 Boston Celtics +4000 Dallas Mavericks +5000 Memphis Grizzlies +4500 Toronto Raptors +5500 Miami Heat +4500 Indiana Pacers +8000 Chicago Bulls +7000 Sacramento Kings +12500 Portland Trail Blazers +12500 Phoenix Suns +12500 New Orleans Pelicans +17500 Charlotte Hornets +10000 Utah Jazz +60000 Washington Wizards +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

